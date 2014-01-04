Emerita Resources drills 0.3% copper, 1.6% lead over 30.5 metres at Iberian Belt West, Spain

Share this article

Emerita Resources Corp. [EMO-TSXV; EMOTF-OTCQB; LLJA-FSE] reported additional assay results from the continuing delineation drilling program at La Romanera deposit, part of Emerita’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW) in Spain.

These results will be included in the coming maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE). Assays from 10 additional drill holes from La Romanera deposit have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita stated, “These holes are being incorporated into the block model for the forthcoming MRE. Meetings are occurring this week with Wardell Armstrong International, who has been engaged to complete the MRE, to review and refine the block model as we approach completion. Assay data for the remaining few drill holes is being incorporated as they are received.”

La Romanera assay results include holes LR085, LR090, LR096, LR112, LR114, LR137, LR140, LR142, LR144. These holes are distributed broadly across the deposit between +100 and -350-metre elevation.

Drill hole intercepts below 250 metres depth (LR096, LR140, LR142) intercepted both the Upper and Lower Lenses. In some cases, the width of the lenses exceeds 30 meters and returned high grades in base metals as well as gold and silver.

Drill hole intercepts in the upper part of the deposit (LR137, LR145, LR144) intercepted both the Upper and Lower Lenses. The Upper Lens is characterized by high grade in base metals, gold and silver over narrow widths. The Lower Lens presents moderate widths in base metal grades and moderate to high grades in gold and silver.

Drill Hole LR096: The Upper Lens was intersected at 512.6 metres and encountered 5.4 metres grading 0.3% copper; 1.5% lead; 3.0% zinc; 1.24 g/t gold and 80.6 g/t silver. The Lower Lens was intersected at 518.0 metres and comprises 4.5 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 2.0% Pb; 3.4% Zn; 2.28 g/t Au and 225.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR112: The Lower Lens was intersected at 242.6 metres and encountered 2.3 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 2.3% Pb; 6.7% Zn; 0.83 g/t Au and 79.9 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR137: The Lower Lens was intersected at 149.9 metres and encountered 3.1 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 0.8% Pb; 0.2% Zn; 1.53 g/t Au and 68.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR140: The Lower Lens was intersected at 632.5 metres down the hole and comprises 30.45 metres grading 0.3% Cu; 1.5% Pb; 3.9% Zn; 1.42 g/t Au and 84.2 g/t Ag, including 8.1 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 4.0% Pb; 13.8% Zn; 2.46 g/t Au and 164.6 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR142: The Upper Lens was intersected at 517.2 metres and comprises 30.5 metres of mineralization grading 0.3% Cu; 1.6% Pb; 1.5% Zn; 2.61 g/t Au and 193.5 g/t Ag, including 5.40 metres grading 0.5% Cu; 3.6% Pb; 0.4% Zn; 7.54 g/t Au and 675.7 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 518.6 metres down the hole and comprises 7.45 metres of mineralization grading 0.2% Cu; 3.1% Pb; 9.4% Zn; 1.79 g/t Au and 141.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR144: The Upper Lens was intersected at 91.4 metres and encountered 1.6 m grading 0.4% Cu; 4.1% Pb; 8.0% Zn; 2.96 g/t Au and 149.5 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 97.3 metres and comprises 3.65 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 2.9% Pb; 1.0% Zn; 2.34 g/t Au and 119.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR145: The Lower Lens was intersected at 94.4 metres and encountered 2.75 metres grading 0.1% Cu; 1.5% Pb; 2.8% Zn; 2.10 g/t Au and 86.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR85, LR090, LR114: Low grade pyrite, no significant assays.

Emerita is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain.

Share this article