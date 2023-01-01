Emerita Resources drills 0.5% copper, 1.1% lead over 51.6 metres at Iberian Belt West, Spain

Share this article

Emerita Resources Corp. [TSXV-EMO; OTCQB-EMOTF; FSE-LLJA] reported additional assay results from the continuing drilling program at La Romanera deposit, part of its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW), Spain. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion.

The company presently has four diamond drills operating at La Romanera and one drill that is on the first hole at the Nuevo Tintillo project – located approximately 85 km to the east of IBW. Metallurgical work for the IBW project is in progress at the Wardle Armstrong metallurgical test facility in the United Kingdom. This test work is expected to conclude near the end of November 2023. Four samples are currently being evaluated, three from La Romanera and one from La Infanta.

Assays have been received for diamond drill holes LR156 and LR157. These two holes have been surveyed using downhole electromagnetic surveying (DHEM), which has indicated that mineralization continues below both drill holes down plunge to the west, confirming the deposit extends farther at depth. Drill hole LR159 has intercepted approximately 44 metres of massive sulphides and assays are pending for this intercept.

According to Joaquin Merino, PGeo, president: “We continue to see a very thick massive sulphide zone at La Romanera, where drilling is expanding the deposit beyond the recently announced mineral resource estimate at IBW. Given these are some of the thickest massive sulphides we have seen to date at La Romanera, in addition to the DHEM indicating continuity to depth, we are optimistic there continues to be significant room to expand this deposit.”

Drill hole LR156 intersected 24.2 metres grading 0.5% Cu; 0.8% Pb; 1.9% Zn, 1.07 g/t Au and 38.1 g/t Ag, including 5.0 metres grading 0.4% Cu; 2.8% Pb; 6.6% Zn, 1.47 g/t Au and 75.4 g/t Ag. True thickness is approximately 75-80%.

Drill hole LR157 intersected 51.6 metres grading 0.5% Cu; 1.1% Pb; 1.5% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 26.1 g/t Ag, including 6.0 metres grading 0.2% Cu; 1.6% Pb; 5.5% Zn, 0.98 g/t Au and 58.8 g/t Ag and 5.6 metres grading 0.4% Cu; 1.8% Pb; 2.1% Zn, 0.89 g/t Au and 38.5 g/t Ag. True thickness is approximately 75-80%.

Drill holes LR156 and LR157 assay results indicate continuity of massive sulphides from the outcrop to nearly 700 metres below surface, along with a pronounced thickening of the sulphide mineralization in the deepest levels that remain open for further testing.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

