Emerita Resources drills 5.7% zinc, 2.4% lead over 28.3 metres at Iberian Belt West, Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. [EMO-TSXV; EMOTF-OTCQB; LLIA-FSE] reported additional assay results from the continuing 2022 to 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera deposit, part of the company’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this press release are from La Romanera.

Assays have been received from drill hole LR087, which is the deepest intercept at La Romanera deposit to date and demonstrates that the deposit continues to extend to depth beyond the existing delineation drilling.

The drill hole intersected 28.3 metres of polymetallic massive sulphides, grading 0.3% copper, 2.4% lead, 5.7% zinc, 1.4 g/t gold and 67.6 g/t silver, including 5.5 metres grading 0.3% copper, 6.6% lead, 12% zinc, 2.5 g/t gold and 93.9 g/t silver. This intercept is located at approximately 550 metres depth below the surface and about 70 metres below the historical resources footprint of La Romanera deposit within the central part of the deposit.

In addition, drill hole LR107 located approximately 100 metres east of LR087 intersected 28.6 metres of polymetallic massive sulphides, followed by eight metres of chalcopyrite-rich stockwork. Assay results for hole LR107 are pending. However, this provides additional confirmation that the well mineralized massive sulphide mineralization is continuing to depth beyond existing drilling.

These holes support deeper drilling to extend the central deeper portion of the deposit to be included in the forthcoming NI 43-101 resource estimate. Additional drilling has commenced in order to expand resources both laterally and at depth with the objective of obtaining sufficient drill hole spacing to allow inclusion of this area within the resource estimate.

Drill hole LR021, located at 450 metres elevation at the western flank of the deposit, intercepted 2.5 metres of massive sulphide, mainly pyrite without significant base metal values suggesting possibly a steep plunge to the east for the depth extension of the deposit. Borehole geophysics will be employed to map the projection beyond these depths.

According to Joaquin Merino-Marquez, PGeo, president and director, “These results in the deep central zone of the deposit increase the resource potential of La Romanera at depth. The company will drill step outs around holes LR087 and LR107, at a 50-metre-by-50-metre spacing for resource estimation. The company maintains 14 rigs on the IBW project. Downhole electromagnetics and mise a la masse will be performed on LR087 and two other existing drill holes to map the extensions of mineralization at depth beyond the current 500-metre depth. This technique has been applied on deeper targets at other locations in the Iberian pyrite belt with considerable success. The geological model, together with the geophysics, will assist Emerita in better defining the targeting for the deeper drill holes.”

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.





