Emerita Resources drills good grades at Infanta deposit, Spain

Share this article

Emerita Resources Corp. [EMO-TSXV; EMOTF-OTC] reported permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Iberia Belt West project (IBW) in Spain has now completed the 15-day period required to complete the permitting process.

The process now will conclude with the issuing of the permit. The company is immediately mobilizing four diamond drills to the Romanera deposit to accelerate the delineation program there. There are a total of eight drills on the project and the other four will be split between the El Cura deposit and the Infanta deposit areas.

David Gower, P.Geo, CEO, said, “The Romanera deposit is the cornerstone of the Iberia Belt West project. Based on the historical work, it is more than 10 times the size of any of the deposits known on the project to date and has the potential to support a feasibility [study] as a stand-alone operation in the future. The historical drill hole data base comprising 51 drill holes, and the historical resource estimate by the previous operator provide a high level of confidence in the upcoming drill program. Further, the deposit remains open along strike and down dip. The deposit outcrops at surface so we expect to see a lot of drill intercepts quickly as the initial phase of the program will comprise relatively shallow drill holes.”

Joaquin Merino, PGeo, president, said, “Our team is very excited to see the commencement of this most important phase of the project. Of particular note, the deposit is open at depth below 350 metres. It also remains open along strike. Historical drilling by Rio Tinto and Asturiana de Zinc has delineated mineralization over approximately 450 metres of strike, however, Emerita’s electromagnetic (EM) survey maps the conductor associated with this deposit for 1.2 kilometres of strike. There is excellent potential to achieve a significant expansion of the deposit to the east and at depth.”

The company has received assay results for 10 additional drill holes on the Infanta deposit, see table for complete results on company website. Highlights include Hole IN035 that eturned 5.5 metres grading 1.2% copper, 3.3% lead, 5.9% zinc, 0.41 g/t gold and 93.9 g/t silver. It is located in the South block of the Infanta deposit. The South block extends 100 to 125 metres vertically by 600 metres along strike and remains open toward the west. It further confirms high grades in that area of the deposit and will provide material for future metallurgical work.

All the holes in the North block of the Infanta deposit have intersected sulphide mineralization. The North block extends from 50 metres depth to more than 300 metres vertical depth, and has a strike length of 1,100 metres and remains open toward the west. The thickness varies between 0.8 m and three m.

Hole IN041, located at about 300 metres below the surface and in the westernmost section, intersected three m grading 0.7% copper, 2.7% lead, 5.6 % zinc, 28.3 g/t silver. On the eastern edge, hole IN038 at 125 metres below surface intersected 1.5 metres grading 1.2% copper, 4.5% lead, 7.1% zinc, 0.44 g/t gold and 145.3 g/t silver.

In the centre of the North block at 250 metres below surface, IN040 intersected 1.5 metres grading 0.1% copper, 6.4% lead, 9.4% zinc and 25 g/t silver. Closer to surface, hole IN043 intersected 1.4 metres grading 2.6% copper, 11.7% lead, 21.6% zinc, 0.16 g/t gold and 304.4 g/t silver.

The massive sulphide horizon in the North block at the Infanta deposit is very extensive and the mineralization continues at depth and to the west. To the west, sulphide mineralization has also been discovered at surface that may represent a potential extension for an additional one km. The company is reviewing geophysical techniques and contemplating more detailed surveying over the North block mineralized horizon to identify areas where the massive sulphide horizon may thicken at depth or along strike. The priority will shift to the Romanera and El Cura deposits while this work is being completed. Work to date has been successful in significantly expanding Infanta beyond the historical limits and a resource estimate is expected to be calculated along with the other deposits later this year.

Share this article