EMP Metals drilling lithium discovery in Viewfield area, Saskatchewan

EMP Metals Corp. [CSE-EMPS; OTCQB-EMPPF] has begun its two-well lithium drilling and testing program, aimed at delineating the original discovery in the Viewfield area of southeastern Saskatchewan.

Highlights: Two-well drilling program with the first well spud. The wells will provide critical pressure, flow rate and fluid composition data, which will be used for future engineering studies and reservoir modelling, including a front-end engineering design (FEED) study that is currently under way.

The program will build on the highest lithium concentrations recorded in a Canadian brine to date, up to 237 milligrams per litre at the Viewfield 2-22 well, and is intended to determine brine parameters in the area.

The initial well is a vertical well (8-24), with drilling anticipated to take approximately one week, and completion and testing of brine concentration and flow rates are expected to take an additional three weeks. The second well (4-23) is a one-mile horizontal well to confirm pressures, deliverability and depletion of various target reservoir zones for the continuing FEED study in the project area.

“We’re very excited to be resuming drilling operations and about the prospects identified within the program,” said Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP Metals. “It’s a significant step forward in our exploration efforts and understanding the basin. Through drilling a horizontal and vertical well, we aim to garner a better understanding of the lithium potential within our project area, further enhancing our already-robust resource and project FEED study. We look forward to reporting as results are known.”

EMP Metals is focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net acres (79,300 hectares) of subsurface dispositions and strategic wellbores in southern Saskatchewan.

