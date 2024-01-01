Endeavour Silver continues to drill high-grade silver-gold mineralization at its Bolañitos Operation, Mexico

Share this article

Endeavour Silver Corp. [TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK] reported positive drill results from its exploration program at the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The 2024/2025 program focused on one key area, drilling the La Luz vein. Surface drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization and provides opportunities to replace reserves, increase resources and extend mine life.

“For more than 17 years, our exploration success has been integral to the ongoing operations at Bolañitos,” said Dan Dickson, CEO. “The latest results highlight our focus on efficient, cost-effective exploration, which continues to extend the mine’s life.”

Highlight Drill Results from La Luz Vein Structure: 1.17 g/t gold and 449 g/t silver for 542 g/t AgEq over a 1.02-metre ETW, including 1.73 g/t Au and 798 g/t Ag for 936 g/t AgEq over 0.38 metres in hole LZ46-3

2.43 g/t Au and 1,063 g/t Ag for 1,258 g/t AgEq over a 1.62-metre ETW, including 9.61 g/t Au and 4,070 g/t Ag for 4,839 g/t AgEq over 0.34 metres in hole LZ48-1.

In the last quarter of 2024, a surface diamond drilling program began in the north extension of the La Luz vein, in the area of the San Bernabé Adit and San Rafael Shaft, an area within 500 metres from the Asunción mine, exploited in previous years by the company.

To date, eight drill holes totaling 2,000 metres have outlined high-grade mineralization over 100 metres in length to a depth of 200 metres. The area remains open to the south and to depth. Drilling will continue in the area for the first half of 2025.

Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

