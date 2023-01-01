Endeavour Silver drills 1,540 g/t AgEq over 2.2 metres at Guanacevi, Mexico

Share this article

Endeavour Silver Corp. [TSX-EDR; NYSE-EXK] reported positive drill results from its continuing drill program at the Guanacevi mine in Durango state, Mexico. Drilling continues along the prolific Santa Cruz vein in two areas, with the objective to convert, expand and discover new resources.

The 2023 drill program has continued to focus on the El Curso-Alondra properties, establishing lateral and vertical extensions of the mineralized zone toward Porvenir Cuatro, and continued testing the deep northwest extension of the Porvenir Dos orebody. The exploration and exploitation rights to the El Curso and Alondra properties were obtained in 2019 and 2021, respectively, from Ocampo Mining SA de CV and have become an integral contributor to the operation.

“These encouraging drill results expand our knowledge as we continue to push the boundaries of the mineralized horizons along the Santa Cruz vein. Given the widths and grades of the intersections near existing development, this work is expected continue Guanacevi’s history of growth and reserve replacement,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO. “We’ve been mining in this area for nearly 20 years, and the prolific Santa Cruz region remains prospective and is expected to contribute to our strong production profile for years to come.”

Highlights from recent El Curso drill results: 1.09 g/t gold (Au) and 384 g/t silver (Ag) for 471 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 5.6 metres estimated true width (ETW), including 4.33 g/t Au and 1,730 g/t Ag for 2,076 g/t AgEq (UCM-117); 3.43 g/t Au and 1,265 g/t Ag for 1,540 AgEq over 2.2 metres ETW, including 6.99 g/t Au and 3,480 g/t Ag for 4,039 AgEq (UCM-120); 1.40 g/t Au and 265 g/t Ag for 378 g/t AgEq over 3.2 metres ETW (UCM-123); 2.77 g/t Au and 859 g/t Ag for 1,080 g/t AgEq over 3.4 metres ETW, including 8.22 g/t Au and 2,610 Ag for 3,268 g/t AgEq (UCM-125).

Highlights from recent Porvenir Dos drill results: 1.08 g/t Au and 657 g/t Ag for 743 g/t AgEq over 3.5 metres ETW, including 3.24 g/t Au and 4,090 Ag for 4,349 g/t AgEq (APD-13); 1.15 g/t Au and 414 g/t Ag for 506 g/t AgEq over 2.8 metres ETW, including 3.45 g/t Au and 1,170 Ag for 1,446 g/t AgEq (APD-23).

Within the El Curso concessions, 18 new holes have been completed totaling 3,162 metres. The program targeted two areas. Underground drilling along strike in the Porvenir Cuatro area targeted the southeast edge of and outside mineral resources. Underground drilling to the north end of El Curso (UCM124-127) located proximal to existing development, returned very high intercepts. Most of the holes had grades and widths that are above the resource cut off assumptions and are expected to convert to reserves.

Near Porvenir Dos, on the Alondra concessions, 19 new holes have been completed totalling 5,854 metres. While not currently included in the company’s Mineral Resources, Porvenir Dos is a former underground mine that they closed in 2013. Drilling has returned high-grade intercepts and represents another opportunity to grow our resource base. The deposit is extending down dip on the northwest edge of the mineralized horizon. Endeavour plans to continue drilling towards the northwest to test continuity with the objective to access ore from development advancing between the El Curso and Porvenir Dos areas that would eventually be connected.

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths. No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted.

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States.

