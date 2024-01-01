Endeavour Silver produces 1.2 million oz silver in Q1 2025

Share this article

Endeavour Silver Corp. [TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK] reported first quarter 2025 production results of 1,205,793 silver ounces and 8,338 gold ounces, for silver equivalent production of 1.9 million ounces.

“Our Q1 production results highlight the strength of our operations and our focus on consistent, efficient performance,” said Dan Dickson, CEO. “This steady momentum lays a solid foundation for the quarters ahead, as we sharpen our operational focus and prepare to bring Terronera into production.”

Q1 2025 production overview: Guanacevi in line with guidance – Production was in line with plans and is continuing at full capacity with slightly lower silver and gold grades processed than planned.

Bolanitos delivers steady production – Silver production was consistent with the plan, while gold production was slightly below the plan due to lower gold grades.

Metal sales and inventories – The company sold 1,223,684 silver ounces and 8,538 gold ounces during the first quarter. A total of 219,151 silver ounces and 715 gold ounces of bullion inventory and 31,232 silver ounces and 452 gold ounces in concentrate inventory were held at quarter-end.

Q1 2025 mine operations: Consolidated silver production was 1,205,793 ounces in Q1 2025, in line with the company’s plan and 17% lower than Q1 2024. Lower silver production was driven by 24% lower silver production at the Guanacevi mine, partially offset by 53% higher silver production at the Bolanitos mine compared with the same quarter in 2024. Consolidated gold production was 8,338 ounces in Q1 2025, 18% lower than Q1 2024 due to 28% lower gold production at the Bolanitos mine, and 3% lower gold production at the Guanacevi mine.

In Q1 2025, Guanacevi throughput was 11% lower than Q1 2024, and silver and gold grades were 13% lower and 4% higher, respectively, which drove the 24% lower silver and 3% lower gold output. Guanacevi throughput and grades were in line with the company’s plan. Supplies of local third party feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 18% of quarterly throughput.

Bolanitos’s Q1 2025 throughput was in line with throughput in Q1 2024, combined with 60% higher silver grades offset by 26% lower gold grades. Silver production was 53% higher than the same period in 2024, while gold production was 28% lower. Throughput and silver grades were consistent with the company’s plan, while gold grades were slightly lower than the plan. The grade variation is due to mining from different locations in the orebody.

With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

