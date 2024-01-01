Endeavour Silver takes key step on road to production in Mexico

Share this article

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-TSX, EXK-NYSE) a silver producer in Mexico for 20 years, has commenced wet commissioning activities at its Terronera project in Jalisco State, a critical milestone in the lead-up to full scale production.

With we commissioning now under way at Terronera, we are confident in the strength or our project and the operational path ahead,’’ said Endeavour CEO Dan Dickson. “This achievement is a reflection of the commitment and expertise of our team, and we look forward to maintaining the momentum as we advance towards ramping up to commercial production.’’

Terronera’s wet commissioning process involves the introduction of water and slurry into the plant circuits in order to validate the performance of equipment and systems under operational conditions. This critical phase follows the successful completion of dry commissioning, during which mechanical, electrical and control systems are tested without load.

The first slurry has now been introduced to the concentrate filter and preliminary performance has been consistent with design expectations, the company said. The operations and commissioning teams continue to closely monitor system performance, working in alignment with safety, environmental and quality standards.

As the wet commission phase is completed, attention will be given to increasing feed and run times and ramping up production to full throughput. The company said it plans to provide operational guidance as ramp-up advances.

On Wednesday, Endeavour shares eased 3.17% or 16 cents to $4.88. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $7.87 and $3.38.

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. They include the Guanacevi Mine in Durango and the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato. The company reported 7.6 million ounces of silver equivalent production (AgEq) in 2024.

Endeavour has said the new Terronera mine is expected to transform the company by roughly doubling its production while cutting costs in half.

Once up and running, the Terronera mine is expected to provide jobs for 550 in Jalisco State, Mexico and deliver US$170 million in tax payments over its lifespan.

Endeavour Silver CEO Dan Dickson described the new Terronera mine as “a very important strategic asset for our company and our stakeholders,” boasting an expected 10-year mine life and nearly 90 million silver equivalent ounces in reserves.

Located about 50 kilometres from the Mexican port city of Puerto Vallarta, it is expected to produce 4.0 million ounces of silver and 38,000 ounces of gold per year (7.0 million ounces of AgEq) over its lifespan.

Share this article