Endurance Announces First 2024 Drill Results At The Reliance Gold Project, BC; Initial Six Holes Expand Imperial Zone With High-Grade Gold Mineralization

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the “Company”)is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from the first six (6) diamond drill holes completed in the Imperial and Diplomat Zones at its Reliance Gold Project. The planned 2024 drilling program consists of up to 10,000 metres (“m“) of diamond drilling designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the 2-km long Royal Shear structure. To date, eleven (11) drill holes have been completed for over 3,500 m.

Highlight assay results from the Imperial Zone DDH24-083 through DDH24-088 include:

2.19 gpt gold over 12.1 m ; including 11.95 gpt gold over 0.6 m and 7.92 gpt gold over 1.1 m

; including and 5.41 gpt gold over 4.1 m ; including 11.15 gpt gold over 1.2 m

; including 1.94 gpt gold over 12.3 m ; including 7.53 gpt gold over 1.0 m and 5.11 gpt gold over 2.0 m

; including and 6.80 gpt gold over 4.3 m ; including 13.70 gpt gold over 2.0 m

; including 3.26 gpt gold over 4.3 m

2.98 gpt gold over 4.7 m; including 6.72 gpt gold over 1.0 m

“The Reliance Gold Project continues to deliver exciting drill results that demonstrate a strong gold system. The current drilling is expanding the Imperial, Eagle, Crown and Diplomat zones hosted within the 2-km long Royal Shear” stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. “Assay results from these step-out holes indicate that the gold system is still open to expansion along strike and to depth. We look forward to additional results as we test the northwest extensions of the Eagle Zone and the undrilled gap between Eagle and Imperial that includes the Crown Zone“.

The Imperial Zone has been expanded along strike for over 100 m to the northwest where it remains open to expansion. In addition, these drill holes also intersected the Diplomat Zone which is now confirmed with several intersections to be a secondary deeper mineralized zone in the footwall that underlies and is parallel to the Imperial Zone echoing a similar structural relationship as seen at the Eagle Zone.

All drill hole results reported are over 10 gram-metre, exceeded the company’s minimum requirement to report as a significant intersection which must include at least 3.0 m of consistent gold mineralization. A complete list of assay results is reported in Table 1. All results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 70% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are shown on the Royal Shear longitudinal section in Figure 1, and drill collar location for these holes identified on the Royal Shear plan map in Figure 2.

Drilling is now progressing on the fifth additional hole in the 600 m undrilled gap between the Eagle and Imperial Zones with the four other unreported holes testing for deeper mineralization at the Eagle Zone and Crown Zone areas. Assay results are expected in mid-October for these additional drill holes. In the Crown Zone area, located on structural trend to the northwest of the Eagle Zone, prior drilling by the Company has intersected numerous mineralized quartz veins with two instances of visible gold (VG) previously reported.

The fully funded drilling program is expected to continue until the end of 2024.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million (“ppm”) gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance – Royal Shear Longitudinal Section – 2024 Update & Active Drilling Areas

Figure 2: Reliance Property Plan Map – 2024 Drill Hole Location



Table 1 – 2024 Reliance Drill Hole Results – September 17, 2024



