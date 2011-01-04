Endurance drills 6.64 g/t gold over 30.48 metres at Reliance, British Columbia

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reported additional results from the 2022 reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its 100%-optioned Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are from the Eagle Area where seven of ten RC drill holes intersected significant gold mineralization. Drilling highlights include drill holes RC22-064 and RC22-071 that both successfully intersected the 020 Target that returned 15.7 /t gold over 24.8 metres in hole DDH21-020.

RC22-064 returned 3.86 g/t gold over 21.34 metres, starting at 27.43 metres and extended the strike of the 020 Target by 20 metres to the northwest. RC22-071 returned 3.51 g/t gold over 4.57 metres and extended 020 Target mineralization by 17 metres up-dip and to the south.

The Eagle Zone was successfully intersected with six additional penetrations, including a second and deeper mineralized interval from RC22-064. The additional intersections include 4.89 g/t gold over 16.77 metres (including 8.74 g/t gold over 7.62 metres); 6.5 g/t gold over 9.14 metres (including 13.28 g/t gold over 3.05 metres); 4.84 g/t gold over 7.62 metres; 1.94 g/t gold over 9.15 metres; 3.28 g/t gold over 6.09 metres; 3.58 g/t gold over 7.62 metres.

The shallow-dipping Eagle Zone has now been intersected with over 40 RC and DDH holes and strike length extended to over 400 metres, remaining open to the southeast. Diamond drilling is currently active with the completion of four drill holes in the 020 Target area. Assays are pending.

“The 2022 RC drilling results continue to deliver encouraging grades and widths at the Eagle Zone and 020 Target areas,” commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO. “All results received from the successfully completed 2022 RC holes have returned encouraging gold intersections over drilled widths between 4.57 and 30.48 metres and the Eagle Zone has been extended to over 400 metres. These encouraging gold results indicate potential for a robust Epizonal Orogenic gold mineralizing system in the Eagle area.”

In the Eagle area, RC22-065, RC22-066, RC22-072, and RC22-072A were terminated due to water inflow and failed to achieve target depth. Gold assay results are pending for an additional 11 RC drill holes from the Eagle Zone and 020 Target areas.

Systematic surface channel sampling (279 samples) has now been completed in outcropping areas of gold mineralization in the Eagle area exposed in drill trails constructed in late 2021. Results will be reported when received.

To date, in this year’s field season a total of 934 RC and channel samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis.





Share this article