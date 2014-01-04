Endurance Gold drills 3.52 g/t gold over 14.1 metres at Reliance, British Columbia

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC; 3EG-FSE] reported the final set of assay results from the 2022 diamond drilling program at its Reliance gold property in Southern British Columbia. The road-accessible property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historical Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp, which has produced over four million ounces of gold. During the 2022 field season, the company completed 38 diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres and 33 reverse circulation drill holes for 2,455 metres.

Assay results reported are from two 2022 diamond drill holes testing the northwestern strike extent of the Imperial zone, and from previously unsampled portions of a historical 2004 diamond drill hole.

Drill holes DDH22-059 and DDH22-060 successfully intersected multiple mineralized structures, with the best results from DDH22-059 returning 2.88 g/t gold over 4.2 metres and 3.63 g/t gold over five metres. The holes were 45-metre and 70-metre step-outs, respectively, from DDH21-009, which previously reported 8.47 g/t gold over 24.9 mteres. The Imperial zone has now been defined over a strike length of 135 metres and is open along strike and to depth.

Drill core from historical drill hole DDH2004-01 was cross-stacked and stored next to the confirmed drill site when completed in 2004 by a prior operator. Endurance geologists recognized an unsampled mineralized zone while relogging this 2004 drill core, starting at about 50 m down hole. Assaying of this interval returned 3.52 g/t gold over 14.1 metres, including 8.4 g/t gold over 4.1 metres. This intersection is interpreted to be the down-dip extension of a poorly exposed outcrop identified in grab samples collected in 2021 that assayed 6.83 g/t gold, 4.5 g/t gold and 2.84 g/t gold.

The lower part of DDH2004-01 intersected the Imperial zone and was sampled by the previous operator in 2004, returning 6.69 g/t gold over 33.5 metres, starting at 75 metres down hole, in the same approximate area tested by the company from a different direction with DDH21-009.

“The 2022 exploration program has met and exceeded our original objectives. We now have assay results from all 60 diamond drill holes completed in 2021 and 2022, with over 70 per cent of these drill holes returning significant gold intersections,” commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO. “In addition to the significant expansion of the Eagle zone, we have now demonstrated the Imperial zone remains open and will become a major target for exploration diamond drilling in 2023.”

All diamond drill assay results are reported in an attached table. Previous reverse circulation drill results and 2021/2022 diamond drill results are summarized on the company’s website.

The company is currently planning and finalizing budgets for a 2023 drill program that will involve exploring the Eagle zone at depth over about 550 metres of strike, completing infill drilling at the Eagle area, initial drill testing between Eagle and Imperial, and diamond drill testing the unexplored areas northwest of the Imperial zone, which is now confirmed to be open to expansion with these results.





