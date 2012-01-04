Endurance Gold drills 8.06 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at Reliance, British Columbia

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports the next set of diamond drill results from the Eagle area on its 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp which has produced over four million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are from the next four diamond drill holes planned to test recently discovered gold-mineralized feeder breccia structures related to the Eagle Zone. Drilling within the Eagle South Target Area has now identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths varying from 5 metres to 52 metres.

These quartz veins have been pervasively brecciated throughout with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite-type brecciation along the larger breccia quartz-vein contacts. Several gold-mineralized feeder structures are now observed in the Eagle South Target Area.

Highlights of the drilling results include drill hole DDH22-026 that intersected 8.06 g/t gold over 13.5 metres, including 10.41 g/t gold over 5.5 metres commencing at 80.4 metres downhole. This mineralized intersection is hosted within a brecciated quartz-arsenopyrite vein that is interpreted to be a 25 metres down-dip step-out from previously reported drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 g/t gold over 24.8 metres.

Approximately 125 metres south on a sub-parallel vein structure, drill hole DDH22-027 intersected 4.16 g/t gold over 30.0 metres, including 8.31 g/t gold over 11.9 metres commencing at 109.2 metres downhole. Mineralization is hosted within quartz-arsenopyrite breccia. In the same hole, mineralized quartz-arsenopyrite breccia veins at 54.6 metres and 152.5 metres downhole depths returned 3.50 g/t gold over 10.1 metres and 16.66 g/t gold over 4.3 metres, respectively.

DDH22-028 drilled at -70 degrees from the same set as DDH22-027 intersected 2.59 g/t gold over 31.6 metres, commencing at 96.95 metres downhole. True width of this interval is estimated at 19 metres. The best of three higher grade intervals included 7.48 g/t gold over 3.9 metres.

Partial results from drill hole DDH22-025 returned 3.94 g/t gold over 7.2 metres, including 7.17 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from a 7.2-metre wide arsenopyrite-rich fault breccia commencing at 198.4 m downhole. This mineralized breccia is located on the western margin of a 70.8-metres wide (drilled width) zone of brecciated quartz veining. The horizontal width of this quartz vein zone is estimated at 52 metres and is interpreted to be the 100 metres down-dip extension of DDH22-024 which returned 8.41 g/t gold over 12.0 metres.

Based on observations of additional quartz veining and mineralization seen in the current drilling, for which results are pending, the Eagle South Target Area associated with the potential feeder structures has now been expanded on surface to a strike distance of about 300 metres and a width of about 130 metres.

“Modifying our diamond drilling direction has assisted in discovering the feeder source for gold mineralization within the 435 metre long, near surface Eagle Zone,” commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. “While still early days in our exploration interpretation, the initial diamond drilling results indicate four brecciated quartz vein structures with horizontal widths up to 52 metres that are intimately associated with the best gold intersections in the feeder zone target. Drilling will continue to investigate the size potential of these quartz vein breccia zones to enhance our

Assays have now been reported for six drill holes of a total of 15 holes drilled as of July 31st. As of the end of July, the company has completed 3,141 metres of the proposed 8,000-metre diamond drill program. The complete tabulation of RC and the 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the company website.

