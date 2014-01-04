Endurance Gold drills 8.98 g/t gold over 9.3 metres at Reliance, British Columbia

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDV-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC; 3EG-Berlin Open Market] provided an update on the continuing exploration program at its Reliance gold project, southwest British Columbia. Assay results are reported for three drill holes completed in the Imperial and Diplomat target areas. The property is road accessible and located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over four million ounces of gold.

Drilling has now been conducted at the Diplomat, Imperial and Eagle Zones with eight holes completed for over 2,100 metres of the ongoing 15,000-metre program which commenced in May.

Assay results have been received from three diamond drill holes that tested the northwest extensions of the Royal Shear at the Imperial and Diplomat Zones. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH23-065 drilled at -50 degrees at the Imperial Zone returned 8.98 g/t gold over 9.3 metres, including 12.44 g/t gold over 6.0 metres commencing at 212.75 metres downhole depth. This hole intersected Imperial Zone mineralization 55 metres downdip from DDH21-009 which returned 8.47 g/t gold over 24.9 metres and 65 metres up-dip from DDH21-011 which returned 2.10 g/t gold over 24.9 metres.

DDH23-061 and DDH23-062 were collared northwest of hole DDH23-065 to test the Diplomat Zone and the northwest strike extension of the Imperial Zone. DDH23-062 was drilled at -60 degrees and intersected the northwest strike extension of the Imperial Zone where it successfully returned 1.95 g/t gold over 12.2 metres, including 12.85 g/t gold over 1.5 metres commencing at 168.1 metres down-hole and 189 metres step-out northwest from the drill intersection in DDH23-065. These two holes were also designed to test the postulated down-dip extension of the Diplomat Vein 175 m down-dip of hole RC21-024 which returned 16.39 g/t gold over 4.57 metres. The Diplomat vein was not intersected in either of these holes.

DDH23-066, the deepest drill test to date by the company, was designed to test for the down-dip plunge of Imperial Zone mineralization. This hole targeted a 60-metre step-out to depth northwest from hole DDH21-011. The hole has intersected six mineralized intervals with associated arsenopyrite between downhole depths of 306.5 metres and 344.5 metres. The individual mineralized intervals range from 0.5 metres to 4.2 metres in core length, for a composited mineralized core length of 12.3 metres. Very strong sericite-iron carbonate alteration continues to the bottom of the hole at 409.1 m. Assay results are pending for the 131 samples sent to the laboratory.

Drilling has now been completed on two holes at the Eagle Zone and a third hole has commenced. Zones of intense silicification and local mineralization have been observed in core logging. Assay results are pending.

“The gold mineralizing system associated with the Royal Shear has now been traced for about 1,500 metres with drill intersections, indicating the Imperial Zone portion remains open to expansion to the northwest and at depth,” stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO. “The Eagle Zone drilling is increasing our understanding of the size potential of this part of the Royal Shear gold system.”

