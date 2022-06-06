Endurance probes epizonal gold system in B.C.

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV] has released initial results from a 2022 reverse circulation drill program at its Reliance gold property in British Columbia.

Reliance is the company’s flagship project and is located in the Gold Bridge area of southern B.C., 10 kilometres north of the Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp.

The Bralorne mine complex was one of the highest-grade and longest producing gold mines in British Columbia. It operated for over 50 years, before production ceased in 1971 due to the low gold price at the time.

Endurance secured an option to earn a 100% interest in the Reliance property in September, 2019, from two map stakers.

Reliance is an epizonal orogenic type target. Mineralization is related to silicification as breccia, veins and stockwork in a wide ankerite alteration zone within the regional Royal Shear over a 1.2-kilometre strike length.

The most explored structure is the Royal Shear, which hosts the Imperial, Crown, Diplomat, Senator and Eagle Zones identified by historic surface sampling with associated encouraging gold values.

Before Endurance acquired the property in 2019, only the Imperial Zone had been explored with drilling. Highlight intersections included 13.30 g/t gold over 4.30 metres.

The company completed two reverse circulation drilling programs in December, 2020, and May 2021, resulting in encouraging gold assays from the Eagle Zone, a new discovery at the Diplomat Zone and Treasure Prospect, and further encouraging results at the Imperial Zone.

The latest results are from the first three RC drill holes at the Eagle Zone and four holes on the Treasure Trend.

Drilling highlights include RC22-062, which tested the 020 target of the Eagle zone and intersected 6.64 g/t gold over 30.48 metres, starting at a depth of 44.2 metres. This intercept a higher-grade interval of 13.75 g/t over 9.15 metres.

RC22-062 was designed to test the true width of mineralization discovered in diamond drill hole DDH-21-020, which returned 15.7 g/t gold over 24.8 metres, starting at 33.3 metres.

RC22-062 is the first of five RC holes with elevated pXRF arsenic intervals exceeding 18 metres. The five holes are distributed along the strike of he Eagle zone for 250 metres. Assays will be reported when received, the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Endurance said the Treasure Trend is confirmed as a gold-bearing southwest-dipping structure with the best intervals of 1.8 g/t gold over 4.57 metres and 1.4 g/t gold over 3.05 metres at the Vista prospect.

“The 2022 drilling at Reliance is off to an excellent start with this RC intersection at the 020 target, providing confidence in the potential for this structure to have significant exploration potential,” said Endurance CEO Robert Boyd.

Gold assay results are pending on 21 RC drill holes at Eagle and Eagle South (020 target) that were highlighted to have mineralized potential based on pXRF scanning of RC drill chips.

On June 6, 2022 Endurance shares closed at 36 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 45 cents and 19 cents.





