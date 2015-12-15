Endurance Reports Four Additional Holes with Highlight Intersections of 5.13 gpt Gold over 19.8 Metres and 5.40 gpt Gold over 4.8 Metres

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from three (3) additional drill holes from the Crown “Gap” Zone and one hole from the Imperial Zone at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project. All four (4) drill holes intersected gold mineralization hosted in the prime Royal Shear contact target, and one of the holes further tested a mineralized ultramafic-chert contact target in the footwall sequence, initially discovered and reported in hole DDH25-115. Highlights include:

Drill hole DDH25-117 returned 5.13 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold & 0.75% antimony (“Sb”) over 19.8 metres (“m”) , including 7.70 gpt gold & 1.07% Sb over 9.2 m . This hole successfully intersected the mineralized Royal Shear structure at a downhole depth of 164.8 m within the Imperial Zone, and was drilled with large diameter HQ core to collect mineralized material for the ongoing metallurgical test work program.

The previously undrilled Crown "Gap" Zone continues to grow with additional mineralized intersections returned from widely spaced drill holes. All three drill holes intersected mineralization at the Royal Shear contact. Drill hole DDH25-119 intersected the Royal Shear contact at a downhole depth of 71.9 m. The hole returned 1.89 gpt gold over 0.6 m associated with an unmineralized feldspar dyke within the structural target host area. In this area, most of the mineralized zone target is interpreted to have been replaced by the feldspar dyke intrusive. Drill hole DDH25-120 was a shallower angled hole drilled from the same pad and intersected the Royal Shear 50 m up-dip from DDH25-119 with 1.81 gpt gold over 7.0 m starting at a downhole depth of 55.7 m. This is the first intersection of near-surface mineralization returned from the Crown Zone.

Drill hole DDH25-121 returned two mineralized intervals. The hole returned 10.15 gpt gold over 1.5 m from a mineralized quartz-carbonate vein at the Royal Shear contact. This intercept represents a 85 m step-out from the nearest drillhole DDH24-103 that returned 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m also from the Royal Shear. Drill hole DDH25-121 was drilled further into the footwall rocks to test a mineralized ultramafic-chert contact recently discovered in hole DDH25-115. This hole successfully intersected the contact target assaying 5.40 gpt gold over 4.8 m , including 12.0 gpt gold over 1.0 m. This new intercept is a 60 m step-out from hole DDH25-115 with 6.60 gpt gold over 2.4 m. The mineralized ultramafic-chert structural contact may represent a new stacked deeper zone related to the Lower Imperial structure intersected in DDH24-106 (4.47 gpt gold over 15.3 m, including 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m).

returned two mineralized intervals. The hole returned from a mineralized quartz-carbonate vein at the Royal Shear contact. This intercept represents a 85 m step-out from the nearest drillhole DDH24-103 that returned 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m also from the Royal Shear.

“Testing of the Crown Gap is now delivering a high success rate of encouraging drill intersections. The wide-spaced drilling success statistics demonstrate potential for mineralized continuity along the 1.5 kilometre Royal Shear trend from the Imperial to Upper Eagle Zones,” stated Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO of the Company. “The association of ultramafic-associated gold mineralization makes the Crown Area unique along this trend.”

Twelve (12) of eighteen (18) drill holes completed to date from the “Crown Gap” have returned significant gold and antimony mineralization. In addition to hosting mineralization along the Royal Shear structure, Crown Zone holes have consistently intersected narrower high-grade quartz-carbonate veins that have occasionally exhibited visible gold (such as in DDH23-078, DDH24-093 and DDH24-103).

The 2025 diamond drilling program has twenty (20) holes completed to date for a total of 6,438 m drilled. Assay results are pending for five (5) completed holes. The drilling rig is currently testing at 70 m step-out of the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103. The current drilled hole will also test deeper into the footwall volcanic package to evaluate the interpreted extension of the ultramafic-chert structural contact intersected in holes DDH25-115 and DDH25-121.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 90% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 below and the 2025 completed drill holes are shown on the plan map in Figure 1 and the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 2.

In other ongoing activities, mineral resource modeling is in progress and metallurgical testwork is in progress at the Blue Coast Research laboratory. Prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling have continued through September on the eastern Olympic structures, and the southeast extension of the Royal Shear Trend. Over 1,500 soil samples and 150 rock samples have been collected to date.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million (“ppm”) gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.



Figure 1: Reliance Property – 2025 Royal Shear Drill Plan Map – Crown Gap Target Area

Figure 2: Reliance Property – Royal Shear Inclined Longitudinal – 2025 Drill Targeting Areas

Table 1 – 2025 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

