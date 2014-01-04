Enduro drills 0.61% CuEq over 91.26 metres at Newmont Lake, British Columbia

Share this article

Enduro Metals Corp. [ENDR-TSXV; ENDMF-OTC; SOG-FSE] reported the first Burgundy Ridge drill hole results from the 2022 drilling campaign on the 100%-owned Newmont Lake project in the heart of northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

These drill holes were designed to test down-dip of mineralization drilled in 2019 associated with a coincident IP (induced polarization) anomaly. These first results are a proof-of-concept that highlight the correlation between the IP anomaly discovered and mineralization at depth, while supporting the continuity of mineralization across the Burgundy system in drilling by 400 metres along strike, remaining open both to the northeast and southwest.

The program consisted of 10,888 metres of drilling within 25 diamond drill holes. Of these, 20 drill holes were completed at Burgundy, and five drill holes were completed along the McLymont fault.

Highlights: Newly received assays include BR22-23, which intersected 66.8 metres of 0.5% copper equivalent (CuEq) starting from 243.6 metres, including 6.08 metres of 1.82% CuEq at 253.69 metres downhole. This primary mineralization is up to 150 metres below supergene-enriched mineralization in BR19-02 of 91.26 metres of 0.61% CuEq at 37 metres downhole, including 39 metres of 1.02% CuEq at 69 metres downhole.

BR22-023 is a proof-of-concept drill hole that proves the correlation between chargeability highs and prospective mineralization over the Burgundy system.

These assay results expand on discovery hole BR21-01 that intersected 331 metres of 0.71% CuEq from surface, including 18 metres of 3% CuEq at surface, and 146 metres of 1% CuEq at 138 metress downhole approximately 400 metres to the southwest.

Cole Evans, CEO, commented, “The first results from our 2022 drilling campaign demonstrate the association between chargeability and mineralization at Burgundy, confirms the predictable and continuous nature of mineralization over a minimum of 400 metres strike length and at depth. The system also appears steeper than we initially expected. This is a very positive development as it leaves lots of room for deposit expansion at depth where porphyries tend to have their highest grades.

“The evidence was key for further drilling conducted 300m to 500m southwest, which are among the deepest drillholes ever tested at Burgundy Ridge at over 600m downhole (assays pending). From a porphyry perspective, we are still very shallow in the system with mineralization remaining open along strike to the northeast, southwest, and down-dip.

“Supergene enrichment is a natural geochemical enrichment process that increases copper and gold grades near-surface from the movement of meteoric fluids over geological time. The enrichment process is very important as it concentrates high-grade material near surface, making it easily accessible early in a theoretical production scenario. This is a rare phenomenon in Canada because multiple ice ages covered the country in ice over geological time. Other examples of enrichment up to 2.5km along trend at Burgundy’s 72 Zone where STDH21-01 intersected 9.4 metres of 2.17% copper and 27 g/t silver only 16 metres downhole, showing that this is not an isolated event at Burgundy.”

Full assay data is available at the company’s website.

Enduro has begun preparations for a research and processing facility in conjunction with the University of British Columbia Okanagan near the company’s head office in Kelowna British Columbia, Canada. The 2,500 square foot facility will allow for detailed lithological, alteration, and hyperspectral studies to be performed on all drill core from the 2022 drilling campaign throughout the winter.

This has been made possible for the first time in part due to the now road accessible in-field core processing facilities the company has adjacent to the Newmont Lake Project.

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and the Galore Creek projects.

Building on prior results, the company’s geological team have outlined four deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy and 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.





