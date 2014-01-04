Enduro Metals drills 0.47% CuEq over 40.20 metres at Newmont Lake, British Columbia

Share this article

Enduro Metals Corp. [ENDR-TSXV; ENDMF-OTCQB; SOG-FSE] reported the remaining drill results from the 2022 drilling campaign on the 100%-owned Newmont Lake Project, located in the heart of northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, Canada. An airborne magnetic survey has also provided important supporting information at Burgundy Ridge.

Drilling at the Burgundy porphyry target continues to encounter consistent copper and gold mineralization from surface, with a second, high-grade mineralized zone identified at the limits of drilling. These results provide further evidence of an extensive alkalic porphyry system with geological similarities to Galore Creek, the Teck/Newmont deposit 30km to the northwest of Enduro’s project.

Drilling has also significantly increased the potential scale and prospectivity of the McLymont Gold Project. First pass drilling into the geochemical anomaly at McLymont West encountered mineralized structures and enrichment in an area that has never been drilled before. The McLymont Gold Project, related to the regional McLymont Fault which runs down the middle of our project, is emerging as a stand-alone project.

Burgundy: BR22-17 returned 40.20 metres of 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent) from 137.35 metres, within a broader interval of 91.00 metres of 0.35% CuEq from 118.00 metre. BR22-18 returned 7.13 metres of 0.74% CuEq from 35.75 metres as well as another zone of 27.75 metres of 0.32% CuEq from 191.47 metres. BR22-19 returned 10.45 metres of 0.84 % CuEq from 194.55 metres, within a broader interval of 198.00 metres of 0.21% CuEq starting at surface.

BR22-20 returned 16.05 metres of 0.84% CuEq from 120.10 metres, within a broader interval of 97.93 metres of 0.33% CuEq from 120.10 metres. BR22-21 returned 14.85 metres of 0.53% CuEq from 187.80 metres.

McLymont West: MCW22-03 returned 21.75 metres of 0.36 g/t Au, 0.76 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Cu starting from surface. This includes 6.20 metres of 0.77 g/t Au, 1.21 g/t Ag, and 0.02% Cu from surface.

Cole Evans, CEO, commented, “The 2022 exploration campaign was successful in achieving our two main objectives: first to gather the necessary data to produce a geological model that will allow us to better understand the size, shape, and geometry of the mineralized system at Burgundy; and second to demonstrate that the large geochemical anomaly at McLymont West was coincident with enrichment at depth.

“It is clear wherever we encounter mineralization in drilling at Burgundy; the grades, predictability, and scale needed to make a project work in northwestern British Columbia, are there. 2022’s deeper drilling has identified the edges of a second mineralized zone with three successful intersections of mineralization over a strike length of 210 metres.

“Despite our exploration still being relatively shallow for the porphyry environment, we will now focus on completing the geological model to vector into the high-grade porphyry core, which is believed to be the source of mineralization at Burgundy.”

Enduro Metals drilled a total of 20 diamond drill holes at the Burgundy Cu-Au Alkalic porphyry target during the 2022 exploration season. The holes were designed to test the scale and geometry of the mineralized footprint following the 2021 discovery hole (BR21-01 – 331m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, including 18 mteres of 3.00% CuEq at surface, and 146 metres of 1.00% CuEq at 138 metres downhole.

The program included 6 holes drilled at the Rock Islands and Telena Zone, nearly a kilometer northeast of the discovery holes. These drill holes encountered Cu-Au-Ag mineralization and are critical in our program to vector into new zones of porphyry mineralization.

The program has demonstrated that the Burgundy system is significant in size, with a current footprint of economic mineralization measuring approximately 400m x 600m; mineralization is open, particularly to the southwest, southeast, and at depth.

The exploration program for 2023 has yet to be finalized. Key objectives for Burgundy include identification of new porphyry centres, drilling step-out holes to the southwest adjacent the newly discovered copper-rich zone, and deeper holes to test the size and continuity of the system.

Enduro Metals is focused on its flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of the Golden Triangle.





