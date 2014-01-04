Enduro Metals drills 1.24% CuEq over 24.2 metres at Newmont, British Columbia

Share this article

Enduro Metals Corp. [ENDR-TSXV; ENFMF-OTCQB; SOG-FSE] reported its second batch of drill results, totalling a further five holes from the 2022 drilling campaign on the 100%-owned Newmont Lake project, located in the heart of northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. These assay results include drill hole BR22-22 which extends the known mineralization at the Burgundy Ridge copper-gold porphyry discovery to a true vertical depth of approximately 550 metres.

Hole BR22-22 ended in mineralization at a downhole depth of 603 metres due to mechanical issues with the drill rig. The last sample in the hole assayed 0.59% copper, 0.30 g/t gold, 27.68 g/t silver, and 0.76% zinc. Mineralization remains strong and open at depth.

Highlights: BR22-22 intersected several mineralized zones of economic interest including1.24% CuEq (copper equivalent) over 24.20 metres at 445.80 metres, including 5.84% CuEq over 2.98 metres at 464.25 metres; 1.22% CuEq over 4.28 metres at 565.72 metres; 1.48% CuEq over the final 4.33 metres of the hole from 598.67 metres to 603.00 metres.

The first significant interval listed above (1.24% CuEq over 24.20m) is located approximately 170 metres underneath a high-grade interval recorded in the Burgundy Ridge discovery hole (BR21-01: 331m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, including 146m of 1.00% CuEq) which intersected 1.74% CuEq over 17.00 metres at 206.80 metres. BR22-22 terminated in mineralization at 603 metres downhole due to mechanical failure. The true vertical extent of known mineralization is approximately 550 metres.

Mineralized zones in BR22-22 correspond to similarly enriched zones from 2021-hole BR21-01, located 170 metres above BR22-22. These intersections suggest that the Burgundy system is steeper than expected and has the potential for mineralization over a significant vertical extent.

In addition to BR22-22, the company also received the assay results of drill holes BR22-09, BR22-11, BR22-12, and BR22-13. These holes were drilled at Rock Island 1 and Rock Island 2, approximately 600 metres and 1,000 metres respectively, northeast of the Burgundy Ridge discovery hole.

These holes tested the lateral extent of the system and identified additional mineralized centres along trend. All four holes report mineralization and provide valuable geological and geochemical insight into the alteration and mineralized footprint of the system.

Cole Evans, CEO, commented, “New, high-grade results from 2022 drilling at Burgundy Ridge connect mineralization intersected in 2021 to deeper zones and suggest that the mineralized body is steep and continuous in grade. The related pierce points are a good indicator that mineralization at Burgundy is continuous over long intervals – we can now connect the channel sample at surface with the high-grade sections in BR21-01 and BR22-22 and have demonstrated that the vertical extent of the system extends to 550 mietres and is open at depth. Also, we are intrigued that geochemical vectors at the Ridge Zone are indicative of continued porphyry style mineralization to the west-southwest of borehole 20-22.

“In addition to strong copper and gold concentrations, drilling at Burgundy has intersected high zinc values, particularly in areas close to the limestone on the eastern extent of the current system footprint. This may be due to the Burgundy system’s unique geochemistry and speaks to the diversity of the mineralized system. The intersection of porphyry-style mineralization at Rock Island 1, Rock Island 2, and at the 72 zone, enables us to continue testing lateral extent as we endeavor to further understand the geometry and geochemical signatures of this complex porphyry system.”

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it’s flagship Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of the Golden Triangle.

Building on prior results, the company’s geological team have outlined four deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy and 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.





Share this article