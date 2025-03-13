Equinox Gold Announces Senior Leadership Transition

Share this article

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces a leadership transition. Greg Smith has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Darren Hall, current President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director effective immediately. Darren is a proven executive with a long history of mining industry experience who previously served as Calibre Mining’s President & Chief Executive Officer from 2021 through to the transaction with Equinox Gold. Concurrent with this transition, David Schummer, formerly Executive Vice President, Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold.

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, commented: “Greg is a founding executive and shareholder of Equinox Gold whose leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in growing the Company from concept into the multi-asset, multi-billion-dollar gold producer it is today. I want to sincerely thank Greg personally, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, for his vision, dedication, and leadership.”

Greg Smith stated: “This is a natural transition point. I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished since founding Equinox Gold in 2017, having built the Company into a leading gold producer with operations across the Americas and a clear pathway to producing over one million ounces annually. With the recent successful integration of Calibre Mining and key assets like Greenstone ramping up and Valentine moving into production, the Company is well positioned to evolve from growth through acquisition and construction to disciplined execution and operational excellence. It is the right time for a proven operator like Darren to take the helm. He brings the leadership, focus, and operational expertise to optimize this expanded portfolio and unlock its full potential. It has been an honour and privilege to work alongside the talented Equinox Gold team, Ross Beaty, and our board to build this outstanding Company.”

Darren Hall brings 40 years of global mining experience with a consistent track record of operational excellence and value creation. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Mining, he significantly increased production, lowered costs, and drove disciplined capital allocation, delivering strong free cash flow and exceptional shareholder returns. Under his leadership, Calibre transformed into a high-performing gold producer, culminating in its successful merger with Equinox Gold in June 2025.

Previously, Darren was Chief Operating Officer at both Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold and earlier spent nearly three decades with Newmont Corporation in a series of progressively senior roles. Across all organizations, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to safety, cost discipline, and long-term business performance.

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer, added: “I’m honoured to lead Equinox Gold at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution and I’m excited to work alongside our talented team to unlock the full potential of Equinox Gold’s exceptional portfolio. Our focus will be on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and delivering consistent, reliable performance as we enter this next phase of growth and optimization, building on the solid foundations Greg and his team have established. This leadership transition marks Equinox Gold’s evolution from a high-growth consolidator to a top-tier global gold producer, anchored by Greenstone and Valentine, both high-quality, long-life assets.”

David Schummer has over 35 years of mining industry experience working in the U.S., Canada, Peru, Indonesia, West Africa and the Middle East. He is a proven executive leader of large-scale mining companies focused on building a strong health and safety culture and value creation through mining efficiencies. Prior to joining Calibre as COO, David was the COO for Perseus Mining, and prior to that he was the President of Ma’aden Gold and Base Metals (MGBM) and was the Chairman of the Board for both MGBM and Ma’aden Barrick Copper Company. David previously held the role of Executive Vice President & COO at New Gold Inc. and also spent 22 years at Newmont Corporation.

