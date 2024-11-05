Equity Metals acquiring Arlington gold property, British Columbia

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [TSXV: EQTY] reported that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the letter agreement with Origen Resources Inc. [CSE: ORGN] dated November 5, 2024 under which the company has the option to earn a 100% interest in nine claims, totaling 3,583.89 ha, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Under the Arlington agreement, the company has now paid Origen $80,000 ($30,000 of which is reimbursement of costs associated with the bond posted in regards to the current drill permit to be assigned to Equity) and has issued to Origen 944,686 common shares of Equity valued at $200,000. In order to exercise its option under the Arlington Agreement, the Company must also meet the following obligations within one year: pay Origen $50,000; issue to Origen 2,000,000 shares; and incur exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Arlington property.

Origen will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns, provided that the Company may purchase 1% of such royalty at any time for the price of $1,000,000.

Initial work on the project by Equity will include detailed soil sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and potentially trenching toward further refinement of the known targets to be followed by initial drilling in 2025.

See the company’s news release dated November 12, 2024 for further details on the Arlington Property and previous work completed on the project.

Equity Metals is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated.

The company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Share this article