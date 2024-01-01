Equity Metals begins summer exploration program at Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [TSXV: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF; FSE: EGSD] reports that it has initiated its 2025 summer exploration program on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

The fully funded 2025 exploration program consists of an initial DCIP geophysical survey over the Fresh Pots geochemical anomaly, an airborne LIDAR survey over the entire property, further surface sampling and mapping of specific target areas and a 3,000-metre core drilling program designed to test prominent surface soil and rock anomalies in the south Fresh Pots target.

Exploration crews have mobilized to the property in preparation for a 26 line-km DCIP geophysical survey. The survey is anticipated to take 15 to 20 days to complete and aims to provide sub-surface target definition of strongly pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold-bearing veins and fracture sets identified in surface sampling carried out between 2021 and 2024. The Fresh Pots target itself is a broad 800 metre x 2000 metre Au in-soil anomaly that extends in a north-northeast direction through the center of the property and is on trend with the Rona showing.

To date, 2,271 soil samples have been collected over the Fresh Pots and Rona targets with 75 samples returning >100ppb Au and eight samples >1 ppm Au (1g/t Au).

The Fresh Pots soil anomaly is further characterized by a prominent magnetic low and an elevated K/Th radiometric signature identified in an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey flown over the entire 5,387ha Arlington property in January 2025.

Drilling, anticipated to start in mid to late-May, will initially target broad clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area. Step-outs from the initial targets will be guided by both drill success and results of the IP Survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include several new claims that were staked earlier this year.

Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, commented, “The Arlington Property represents a new and exciting early-stage exploration project with tremendous discovery potential. Multiple drill-ready targets exist on the property, and the upcoming DCIP survey should further enhance the sub-surface projections of mineralization identified in earlier soil and rock sampling. Drilling is anticipated to start in three to four weeks time that will test the more advanced targets while further surface mapping and sampling will be employed to upgrade targeting in several other highly prospective areas. The work is fully funded for 2025.”

Equity Metals is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. A significant Resource has been developed on four of the high-grade veins, with an aggressive expansion drilling program planned during 2025. Deeper porphyry-copper mineralization has been intersected but has been only partially delineated.

