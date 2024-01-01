Equity Metals expands gold-in-soil anomaly at Arlington Gold property, British Columbia

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [TSXV: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF; FSE: EGSD] reports on surface sampling results from Q4 2024 work on the Arlington project, located in the Greenwood Mining district, south-central British Columbia. The 2024 sampling was part of the company’s validation work on the property initiated soon after acquisition in November 2024.

The work was performed over a seven-day period and consisted of infill soil sampling, prospecting and hand-trenching. A total of 217 soil samples and 22 rock samples were collected. The program was highly successful, both in enlarging the previously outlined southern gold-in-soil anomaly to 800m x 800m on the South Fresh Pots Target and in providing further internal definition to some of the better clusters of higher gold values from earlier (pre-2024) sampling. Of significance 33 of the 217 soil samples returned values >100 ppb gold and three returned values >1 g/t gold. Similarly, 48 of the 217 samples returned >0.5 g/t silver and eight returned >1 g/t silver.

Gold-bearing outcrop was discovered beneath shallow soil cover on a small portion of the gold-in-soil anomaly in a two-meter hand-dug trench, which returned 41.8 g/t gold and 7.9 g/t gold in grab samples and 13.3 g/t gold over two metres from a continuous chip sample. In addition, a new polymetallic vein showing was discovered to the north associated with a massive metre-scale marble lens that assayed 0.126ppm Au, 21.63ppm Ag, 1.07% Pb and 1.26% Zn.

The company reports that it has increased its land position at the Arlington property. An additional three claims totalling 1,830ha were staked in late January. The Arlington property now consist of 12 claims totaling 5,387ha.

The company reports that it has also completed an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey over the Arlington gold-silver project. The 1,193 line-km survey was flown at a 50-metre line-spacing by Precision Geosurveys Inc. over a three-day period in late January, covering the entire 5,387ha Arlington property.

The survey shows good correlation between certain magnetic/radiometric signatures and several known geological features (lithological and structural) previously recognized on the property. The magnetic data is currently being inverted and will then be incorporated into the larger Arlington database for further interpretation and targeting assessment.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, “This work on the Arlington property is part of a larger exploration program to be continued in Spring 2025 which will include a Lidar Survey, ground IP geophysics, surface mapping and sampling, which will be followed by a 3,000-metre drill campaign initially targeting the South Fresh Pots gold anomaly. This work is budgeted at CDN$1.2 million. It is fully funded and is scheduled to start in mid-April.”

Equity Metals is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines.

As well, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington property in the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

