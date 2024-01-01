Equity Metals posts first assays from No. 3 North 2025 expansion drilling, Silver Queen Property, BC

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [TSXV: EQTY] reports initial assay results from the Summer 2025 drill program on its 100%-owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which include new assays from five holes that tested the extension of the No. 3 North target.

Assay highlights from the first five holes include: A 3.5-metre (Est. TT) interval grading 2.3 g/t Au, 167 g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (536 g/t AgEq or 7.4 g/t AuEq), including a 0.7-metre (est. TT) interval averaging 2.8 g/t Au, 491 g/t Ag, 4.5% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 6.1% Zn (1,374g/t AgEq or 19.0g/t AuEq) from SQ25-148.

A 1.7 metre (Est. TT) interval grading 3.7 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 13.8% I stheZn (788 g/t AgEq or 10.9 g/t AuEq), including a 0.9-metre (est. TT) interval averaging 6.3 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.2% Pb and 18.7% Zn (1,123g/t AgEq or 15.5 g/t AuEq) from SQ25-148; and a 2.4-metre (Est. TT) interval grading 0.6 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 7.4% Zn (305 g/t AgEq or 4.2 g/t AuEq), including a 0.5-metre interval grading 1.8 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag, and 34.9% Zn (1,331g/t AgEq or 18.4g/t AuEq) from SQ24-151.

These results represent the first set of intercepts from drill targets that tested down-dip of previously reported mineralization identified in 2024 drilling. Mineralization along this 150-metre segment has now been extended to over 350 metres below surface, and drilling confirms the down-dip continuity of the No. 3 Vein in this area. Several additional veins have been intersected in drilling and include a copper-enriched hanging wall vein and deeper vein intercepts that correlate with the No. 2 vein, which is described in historical records and was intersected in 2024 drilling. All of the veins remain open for further delineation and extension.

Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, commented, “Drilling on the northern extension of the No 3 Vein continues to build on the impressive results of the company’s 2024 drilling program, developing continuity in the lateral and down-dip projections. These are the first assays returned from the 2025 program and drilling is ongoing. With 5,040 metres currently completed of the planned 6,000 metre program, the company anticipates more positive news flow over the coming months.”

Drilling in 2025 continues to confirm the grade, tenor and lateral extension of mineralization beyond the northern end of the No. 3 Vein resource model. Fifteen core holes totalling 5,040 metres have been completed to date of a planned 6,000-metre program. Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the new drill data into revised exploration and resource models, in anticipation of a Mineral Resource update to be prepared in late 2025 and to continue exploration on the ever-expanding Silver Queen vein system continuing into 2026.

The No. 3 Vein system contains the single largest resource currently identified on the Silver Queen property, and with its southern extension, the NG-3 Vein, accounts for 65% of the currently modelled mineral resource on a AgEq basis. Any extensions to the No. 3 Vein remain highly accretive to the current mineral resource.

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein and the George Lake Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 46 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under-explored.

Equity Metals is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated.

The company is fully funded to undertake proposed 2025 exploration and development at Silver Queen and Arlington.





