Equity Metals posts validation drilling results on No. 3 Vein, Silver Queen Project, British Columbia

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Equity Metals Corp. [TSXV: EQTY] reported assay results from 2026 drilling on the Silver Queen Project, British Columbia. Seventeen drill holes totaling 5,719 metres were completed and targeted an approximate one km strike-length of the No 3 Vein.

Assay highlights included a 6.1-metre interval averaging 1.9g/t Au, 166g/t Ag, 1.9% Pb and 8.6% Zn (521 g/t AgEq or 8.7 g/t AuEq), including a 2.6-metre interval grading 1.5 g/t Au, 313 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 3.9% Pb and 16.2% Zn (844 g/t AgEq or 12.8 g/t AuEq) from drillhole SQ26-173; a 2.6-metre interval averaging 2.6 g/t Au, 310 g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 0.4% Pb and 4.8% Zn (661 g/t AgEq or 10.0 g/t AuEq) from drillhole SQ26-171; and a 3.2-metre interval averaging 3.5 g/t Au, 235 g/t Ag, 0.5% Pb and 3.7% Zn (582 g/t AgEq or 8.8 g/t AuEq) from drillhole SQ26-178. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated.

The 2026 drilling was completed as part of a validation program designed to update, with modern drilling, sections of the No. 3 vein set which are largely informed by historical drilling from the 1970s and 1980s. Drilling tested a range of targets from twins or short step-outs of historical intercepts. Both higher-grade intercepts and lower-grade zones within the 2022 Mineral Resource model were tested. Overall, the intersected mineralization is consistent with the grade and tenor of the historically reported intercepts, shows no systematic grade bias, and reasonably expected variation in values.

Modern sampling protocols were used for this work which provide extensive sampling throughout the mineralized zones and along the margins of the mineral domains that will be used to characterize “internal dilution” grade that is now incorporated into Mineral Resource Estimates as part of the RPEEE protocols (Reasonable Prospect for Eventual Economic Extraction). Mineralized material was also obtained for ongoing metallurgical test work.

Drilling will resume at the Silver Queen Project on or about the second week in October. The program will focus on the No. 3 Vein, and particularly on areas that were identified in the RPEEE procedure as highly diluted where little or no data exists to provide reasonable estimates of dilution grades that were incorporated into the current MRE. Modern mining techniques utilize wider, more cost-effective stopes for mineral extraction compared to the earlier mining at Silver Queen, and therefore, broader halos around the mineralized domains need to be informed to properly account for the lower-grade mineralization that would be incorporated during mining.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented on the earlier and upcoming drilling programs: “Validation drilling on the No. 3 Vein represents an important step in the continued derisking of the Silver Queen project which, based on the current results, confirms the overall grade and tenor of the vein set. The fully funded new drilling, scheduled for Q4 ’26, will further refine modelling of the No. 3 vein set and, as importantly, provide additional shoulder sampling necessary to provide more accurate estimates of dilution for RPEEE.”

The company has received an amended Notice of Work which allows entry into the underground workings of the Silver Queen mine in preparation for clearing fall-of-ground material blocking access through the Earl Adit. Initial work, starting this Fall, will include the rehabilitation of the Earl Adit Portal, followed by the rehabilitation of the underground workings and infrastructure up to the fall-of-ground material and removal of sufficient material to allow a Drone Lidar survey of the underground workings.

The goal of the Drone Lidar Survey is to more accurately locate veins, structures, and historic underground drill stations which will help tighten correlations between the historic and modern datasets. Future work could include fully opening access to the underground workings for mapping, sampling, underground geotechnical surveys and, in time, any additional drilling that would be required to further upgrade the project.

President Joe Kizis commented, “The upcoming exploration program will continue the process of increasing the confidence in what is an extensive historical database that informs the MRE and other technical studies into the viability of the Silver Queen Project. Work on the Earl Adit to open access to the underground workings, starting this Fall, is a priority for the company which will open further avenues for de-risking and upgrading the asset as the Silver Queen property transitions into a true “brownfields project.”

The company is fully funded to complete this work in Q4 2026 and well beyond into 2027. We maintain our commitment to advancing this unique asset, well located in an infrastructure-rich region of central British Columbia and to maintain our focus on the continued advancement of the known veins as “brownfields” opportunities, while assessing the accretive expansion of the known vein sets and continuing to evaluate the potential of the larger property for additional epithermal vein sets and porphyry targets.

We feel confident that Silver Queen is a valuable asset that will reward our shareholders.”

The Silver Queen Property consists of 47 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the Property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The Property remains largely under explored.

Equity Metals is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen Project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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