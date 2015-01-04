Erdene Resource drills 0.96 g/t gold over 10 metres at Bayan Khundii, Mongolia

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Erdene Resource Development Corp. [ERD-TSX; ERDCF-OTC; ERDN-MSE] reported results of recent exploration at the Dark Horse gold prospect, part of the greater Bayan Khundii gold project. The Dark Horse gold prospect is located approximately 2 km north of the planned Bayan Khundii (BK) open pit in the Khundii minerals district, in southwest Mongolia.

“Since discovery in early 2021, Erdene has defined a 1.5-km mineralized trend at the Dark Horse Mane, including the very-high-grade Dark Horse Mane South deposit at the Bayan Khundii gold project,” said Peter Akerley, president and CEO. “Results from the most recent exploration work open up several new targets for follow up in the 20 km2 greater Dark Horse prospect area that show potential to host high-grade gold mineralization.

“Located just 2 km north of the initial Bayan Khundii open pit, ore from Dark Horse Mane will be incorporated into the feasibility study update, expected to be announced in the coming weeks,” continued Akerley. “Growing resources at Dark Horse will strengthen the already strong economics of the Bayan Khundii gold project.”

Erdene recently completed a shallow drilling and geophysical exploration program across the greater Dark Horse prospect at the Bayan Khundii gold project. The program included an 18-hole scout exploration drilling campaign, totalling 1,040 metres, and a gradient array induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey covering 9 km2 over the core of the greater Dark Horse prospect. The program was primarily designed to test for near-surface oxide-related gold mineralization, similar to the Dark Horse Mane deposit, and to identify targets for follow-up deeper drilling.

The program identified multiple areas of near-surface gold and indicator element anomalism, with 12 holes intersecting anomalous gold (greater than 0.1 g/t gold and up to 5.8 g/t gold) and 16 holes returning indicator element mineralization locally over wide intervals up to 55 metres.

Gold, together with antimony, arsenic and molybdenum geochemical anomalies, are characteristic of the Dark Horse deposit, and were instrumental in the initial discovery of high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization at the Dark Horse Mane. These results suggest gold mineralized hydrothermal fluids, carrying gold and other related elements, affect a wide zone within the greater Dark Horse area.

Highlights: Hole AAD-222 returned 6 mettres of 1.44 g/t gold and 1 metre of 0.41 g/t gold and 1 metre of 0.71 g/t gold. AAD-226 returned 8 metres of- 1.03 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 5.17 g/t gold. Aad-235 returned 10 metres f 0.96 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 5.81 g/t gold.

Erdene Resource Development has interests in three mining licenses and an exploration license in southwest Mongolia, where exploration success has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii Minerals District.


Share this article

More Stories

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Aton Resources samples 36.2 g/t gold at Abu Marawat, Egypt

13 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals discovers high-grade rare earths at Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Provenance Gold drills 13.04 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at Eldorado, Oregon

14 hours ago Staff Writer

NOA’s Second Hole at Rio Grande Intercepts 307 m of High-Grade Lithium Brine Over Two Aquifers, With Grades Up To 556 mg/l Li

15 hours ago Resource World

A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, July 28th

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Erdene Resource drills 0.96 g/t gold over 10 metres at Bayan Khundii, Mongolia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Aton Resources samples 36.2 g/t gold at Abu Marawat, Egypt

13 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals discovers high-grade rare earths at Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Provenance Gold drills 13.04 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at Eldorado, Oregon

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.