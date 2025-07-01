Ero Copper attains commercial production at Tucuma mine, Brazil

Share this article

Ero Copper Corp. [TSXV, NYSE: ERO] reported that its Tucuma operation, located in Para State, Brazil, achieved commercial production, effective July 1, 2025. During the month of June, following the completion of commissioning of the third filter press as well as modifications to the process plant, the operation achieved sustained throughput levels exceeding 75% of design capacity.

“The achievement of commercial production at Tucuma reflects the resilience of our organization over the past several months,” said Makko DeFilippo, president and CEO. “We have worked diligently to improve performance at Tucuma, completing necessary repairs and modifications to the process plant to achieve and maintain performance targets. As we move through the balance of 2025, we are focused on delivering safe, consistent production growth, generating strong free cash flows and investing in the future growth potential we see in the Furnas project.”

Copper production at Tucuma totalled approximately 6,400 tonnes during the second quarter, including approximately 2,000 tonnes of copper produced during the second half of June. Metallurgical recovery rates and copper concentrate grades have continued to meet or exceed design targets. The company expects plant throughput volumes to continue increasing through year-end, supporting sequential growth in copper production during the second half of the year.

Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineracao Caraiba SA (MCSA), 100% owner of the Caraiba operations in the Curaca Valley, Bahia state, Brazil, and the Tucuma operation, an open-pit copper mine located in Para state, Brazil.

The company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold SA, which owns the Xavantina operations, an operating gold mine located in Mato Grosso state, Brazil. In July 2024, the company signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for a 60% interest in the Furnas copper-gold project, located in the Carajas mineral province, Para state, Brazil.

