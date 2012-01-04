Estate sale of Nickel-Cobalt and PGM properties in British Columbia

Estate Sale of Two Mineral Title Assets:

Ni-Co Property Adjacent to Decar Nickel Project PGE Property in Alaskan Style Ultramafic Complex

Two Properties consisting of mineral claims in British Columba are being sold as part of the liquidation of estate assets prior to disbursement to the beneficiary. Sale will be for 100% of the ownership of each Property, with no NSR, option agreements or similar encumbrances.

Mount Sydney Williams Property

The Mount Sydney Williams Property consists of four, contiguous legacy mineral claims located in northern British Columbia on NTS map sheet 093K/14, approximately 87km northwest of Fort St. James.

A current NI43-101 technical report dated January 21, 2021 can be accessed at Sedar (www.sedar.ca) under documents filed by Nickel Rock Resources. The Mount Sydney Williams Property forms part of the Nickel Project covered by this technical report. The technical report notes the claims for sale are part of an early-stage exploration project targeting similar nickel-cobalt mineralization, hosted by, or closely associated with the same geological unit as the adjacent, advanced Decar Project.

The primary MINFILE occurrence on the Property is 093K043.

Tenure No

Name

Map

Good to Date

Status

Hectares

239554

Klone 1

093K093

2023-12-31

Good

225

239833

Klone 5

093K093

2023-12-31

Good

400

239823

Klone 6

093K093

2023-12-31

Good

400

239772

One-Eye 1

093K093

2023-12-31

Good

375

1400

MINFILE

Tenure

Name

Status

Commodities

093K043

239554

MT SIDNEY WILLIAMS

Prospect

Asbestos, Gold Silver, Chromium, Nickel

Star Property

The Star Property consists of five, contiguous legacy mineral claims located in northern British Columbia on NTS map sheets 094C/05 and 12, approximately 100 km northwest of Germansen Landing.

Tenure No

Name

Map

Exp Date

Status

Hectares

334025

Star 1

094C/05

2023-02-26

Good

500

334026

Star 2

094C/05

2023-02-26

Good

500

334027

Star 3

094C/05

2023-02-25

Good

500

334028

Star 4

094C/05, 12

2023-02-25

Good

500

334029

Star 5

094C/12

2023-02-25

Good

500

2500

A number of Assessment Reports on previous work conducted on and adjacent to these claims are available for download through The Map Place and the ARIS web sites (see References below). Attention is draw to Assessment Reports 29397, 27617, 27394, 27117, 26844, 26524, 26198, 25873, 25488, 25002, 24300, 16628, 16574, 16236 and 15955. Higher number reports are more recent work and may include summaries of previous work.

MINFILE

Tenure

Name

Status

Commodities

094C164

334025

RIDGE

Prospect

Copper, Platinum, Palladium

094C165

334026

GL

Prospect

Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum, Palladium

094C163

334026

QUEEN

Prospect

Copper, Gold, Platinum, Palladium

094C162

334027

JEWEL BOX

Showing

Copper, Platinum, Palladium

094C166

334029

HC

Prospect

Copper, Cobalt, Platinum, Palladium, Gold

All of the MINFILE occurrences in the preceding table are classified by BC government geologists as fitting profile M05: Alaskan-type Pt+/-Os+/-Rh+/-Ir. (see References below for GeoFile 2020-11).

Terms of Bidding and Sale

Bidders are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and research, including on the Properties using the sites listed under References. These sites contain links to publicly available data and reports on the properties which were used in preparing this announcement. The estate is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the description of the Properties.

  • Bidders require the ability to take ownership of BC mineral titles
  • Sales are for 100% ownership with no NSR, option agreements or similar encumbrances.
  • Bids must be received by 1600 PST on 19 August 2022
  • Winning bids will be notified by 1200 PST on 24 August 2022 and will have 7 days to complete their transaction.
  • Bids may be placed on one or both Properties.
  • Bids may include components of cash and/or shares of publicly trading companies.
  • Highest value (after discounting share component) bid succeeds.
  • In the event multiple high bids of equivalent value, time received will be the tie-breaker.
  • Bids must be delivered in writing to:
    Attn: Rosemary Rudolph Executive Trust Officer
    PO Box 10083, 700 West Georgia Street, 18th Floor Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B6
    Transit 8894or by email to Rosemary.Rudolph@td.comEmail bids will receive an email response confirming their receipt. Following up on failure to receive a response to an email bid is the responsibility of the bidder. Email communication is preferred, but if necessary, Rosemary Rudolf can be contacted at 604-659-7441.
  • A bid must include the following information:
    Name of the bidder(s), their address, phone and email contact information.
    Name of the Property for which the bid is offered.
    Amount of the bid in cash and/or shares
    In the case of shares, details of the company, shares and any selling restrictions.
  • In the event that the highest bid is not successful in completing their transaction the next highest bidder will be contacted.
  • Questions should be directed to:
    John Harrop
    Senior Project Geologist
    Coast Mountain Geological Ltd
    jharrop@coastmountaingeo.com 604 715-0987 (cell)if not available (i.e. in the field) contact Geoff Schellenberg at the CMG office: 604 681-0209

References

GeoFile 2020-11: British Columbia Geological Survey mineral deposit profiles, 1995 to 2012; updated with new profiles for VMS, porphyry, and mafic-ultramafic deposits is available online at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/mineral-exploration-mining/british-columbia-geological-survey/publications/mineral-deposit-profiles

The Map Place: is a BC Geological Survey database-driven geospatial web service, providing public geoscience data and custom map-making tools to enable users to access, analyze and download information at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/mineral-exploration-mining/british-columbia-geological-survey/mapplace

Sedar: is the official site that provides access to most public securities documents and information filed by issuers with the thirteen provincial and territorial securities regulatory authorities (“Canadian Securities Administrators” or “CSA”) in the SEDAR filing system. Sedar is located online at: https://www.sedar.com

Mineral Title Online: is the official public site of the Mineral Titles Branch for information on current and historical mineral title: https://www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.do

ARIS: is the Assessment Report Index System for British Columbia and holds online copies of publicly released mineral exploration reports: https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca


