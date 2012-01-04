Estate sale of Nickel-Cobalt and PGM properties in British Columbia

Share this article

Estate Sale of Two Mineral Title Assets:

Ni-Co Property Adjacent to Decar Nickel Project PGE Property in Alaskan Style Ultramafic Complex

Two Properties consisting of mineral claims in British Columba are being sold as part of the liquidation of estate assets prior to disbursement to the beneficiary. Sale will be for 100% of the ownership of each Property, with no NSR, option agreements or similar encumbrances.

Mount Sydney Williams Property

The Mount Sydney Williams Property consists of four, contiguous legacy mineral claims located in northern British Columbia on NTS map sheet 093K/14, approximately 87km northwest of Fort St. James.

A current NI43-101 technical report dated January 21, 2021 can be accessed at Sedar (www.sedar.ca) under documents filed by Nickel Rock Resources. The Mount Sydney Williams Property forms part of the Nickel Project covered by this technical report. The technical report notes the claims for sale are part of an early-stage exploration project targeting similar nickel-cobalt mineralization, hosted by, or closely associated with the same geological unit as the adjacent, advanced Decar Project.

The primary MINFILE occurrence on the Property is 093K043.

Tenure No Name Map Good to Date Status Hectares 239554 Klone 1 093K093 2023-12-31 Good 225 239833 Klone 5 093K093 2023-12-31 Good 400 239823 Klone 6 093K093 2023-12-31 Good 400 239772 One-Eye 1 093K093 2023-12-31 Good 375 1400

MINFILE Tenure Name Status Commodities 093K043 239554 MT SIDNEY WILLIAMS Prospect Asbestos, Gold Silver, Chromium, Nickel

Star Property

The Star Property consists of five, contiguous legacy mineral claims located in northern British Columbia on NTS map sheets 094C/05 and 12, approximately 100 km northwest of Germansen Landing.

Tenure No Name Map Exp Date Status Hectares 334025 Star 1 094C/05 2023-02-26 Good 500 334026 Star 2 094C/05 2023-02-26 Good 500 334027 Star 3 094C/05 2023-02-25 Good 500 334028 Star 4 094C/05, 12 2023-02-25 Good 500 334029 Star 5 094C/12 2023-02-25 Good 500 2500

A number of Assessment Reports on previous work conducted on and adjacent to these claims are available for download through The Map Place and the ARIS web sites (see References below). Attention is draw to Assessment Reports 29397, 27617, 27394, 27117, 26844, 26524, 26198, 25873, 25488, 25002, 24300, 16628, 16574, 16236 and 15955. Higher number reports are more recent work and may include summaries of previous work.

MINFILE Tenure Name Status Commodities 094C164 334025 RIDGE Prospect Copper, Platinum, Palladium 094C165 334026 GL Prospect Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum, Palladium 094C163 334026 QUEEN Prospect Copper, Gold, Platinum, Palladium 094C162 334027 JEWEL BOX Showing Copper, Platinum, Palladium 094C166 334029 HC Prospect Copper, Cobalt, Platinum, Palladium, Gold

All of the MINFILE occurrences in the preceding table are classified by BC government geologists as fitting profile M05: Alaskan-type Pt+/-Os+/-Rh+/-Ir. (see References below for GeoFile 2020-11).

Terms of Bidding and Sale

Bidders are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and research, including on the Properties using the sites listed under References. These sites contain links to publicly available data and reports on the properties which were used in preparing this announcement. The estate is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the description of the Properties.

Bidders require the ability to take ownership of BC mineral titles

Sales are for 100% ownership with no NSR, option agreements or similar encumbrances.

Bids must be received by 1600 PST on 19 August 2022

Winning bids will be notified by 1200 PST on 24 August 2022 and will have 7 days to complete their transaction.

Bids may be placed on one or both Properties.

Bids may include components of cash and/or shares of publicly trading companies.

Highest value (after discounting share component) bid succeeds.

In the event multiple high bids of equivalent value, time received will be the tie-breaker.

Bids must be delivered in writing to:

Attn: Rosemary Rudolph Executive Trust Officer

PO Box 10083, 700 West Georgia Street, 18th Floor Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B6

Transit 8894or by email to Rosemary.Rudolph@td.comEmail bids will receive an email response confirming their receipt. Following up on failure to receive a response to an email bid is the responsibility of the bidder. Email communication is preferred, but if necessary, Rosemary Rudolf can be contacted at 604-659-7441.

– Name of the bidder(s), their address, phone and email contact information.

– Name of the Property for which the bid is offered.

– Amount of the bid in cash and/or shares

– In the case of shares, details of the company, shares and any selling restrictions.

Questions should be directed to:

John Harrop

Senior Project Geologist

Coast Mountain Geological Ltd

jharrop@coastmountaingeo.com 604 715-0987 (cell)if not available (i.e. in the field) contact Geoff Schellenberg at the CMG office: 604 681-0209

References

GeoFile 2020-11: British Columbia Geological Survey mineral deposit profiles, 1995 to 2012; updated with new profiles for VMS, porphyry, and mafic-ultramafic deposits is available online at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/mineral-exploration-mining/british-columbia-geological-survey/publications/mineral-deposit-profiles

The Map Place: is a BC Geological Survey database-driven geospatial web service, providing public geoscience data and custom map-making tools to enable users to access, analyze and download information at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/mineral-exploration-mining/british-columbia-geological-survey/mapplace

Sedar: is the official site that provides access to most public securities documents and information filed by issuers with the thirteen provincial and territorial securities regulatory authorities (“Canadian Securities Administrators” or “CSA”) in the SEDAR filing system. Sedar is located online at: https://www.sedar.com

Mineral Title Online: is the official public site of the Mineral Titles Branch for information on current and historical mineral title: https://www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.do

ARIS: is the Assessment Report Index System for British Columbia and holds online copies of publicly released mineral exploration reports: https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca

