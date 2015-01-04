Eureka Lithium exploring Raglan West, Nunavik

Share this article

Eureka Lithium Corp. [ERKA-CSE; SCMCF-OTC; S580-FSE] provided the following update on its continuing exploration program targeting the first-ever discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites in Quebec’s far north region of Nunavik.

Highlights: Eureka’s 15-person GroundTruth exploration crew field crew has just completed a successful first-pass program at the 229-square-kilometre Raglan South property. Information is being compiled for an update on this promising area in September.

After a short break, crews will return to Raglan West in early September to commence a Phase 2 follow-up program to prioritize and execute on drill targets this season. Two dozen pegmatite units have been identified at Raglan West to date but not all areas of the 443 km2 property have been fully covered.

A strong lithium-cesium geochemical footprint and the high presence of metamorphosed supracrustal rocks provide a favourable geological setting for LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite systems.

GroundTruth is operating at high rates of efficiency in this northern environment which is allowing for an extension of the exploration season with ample fuel reserve and drill rig availability.

Crews for Raglan West are stationed in the community of Salluit, a valuable logistics and supply centre for GroundTruth where Eureka’s lithium project is just a short helicopter flight from a well-established camp facility.

Jeffrey Wilson, president and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to be finishing August on a strong note and pushing aggressively into September as the lithium exploration leader in Nunavik. We expect to build further momentum in September as we focus on the Raglan district.”

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 km2 in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf lithium camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

