Ewoyaa Lithium Project receives EPA Permit, Ghana

Piedmont Lithium Inc. [Nasdaq-PLL; ASX-PLL], a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, reported that Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted an environmental permit (EPA Permit) to the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana.

The Ewoyaa Project is being developed in partnership with Atlantic Lithium Limited [ALL-L; ASX-A11]. In August 2023, the company announced that it exercised its option to acquire a 22.5% interest in Ewoyaa, subject to government approvals, as part of its staged investment agreement to earn a 50% equity interest in Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian lithium portfolio.

Piedmont Lithium Chief Operating Officer Patrick Brindle said the receipt of the EPA Permit marks a major milestone in the development of the Ewoyaa Project. “Our partners at Atlantic Lithium have demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible development of the Ewoyaa Project. Piedmont would like to express our gratitude to the EPA and to Atlantic Lithium for achieving this important step. We look forward to the ratification of the mining lease for the Ewoyaa Project in due course and the eventual construction of the project subject to remaining approvals and prevailing market conditions.”

Piedmont Lithium is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

The company’s goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where it holds an economic interest. Projects include theur Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining [ASX-SYA] and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium.

