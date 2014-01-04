Exploits drills 12.55 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at Bullseye, Newfoundland

Share this article

Exploits Discovery Corp. [NFLD-CSE; NFLDF-OTCQX; 634-FSE] reported assay results from drill holes No. 4, 5 and 6 at its Bullseye property in central Newfoundland. Visible gold grains have been observed within three of the six holes reported to date in close proximity to the Appleton fault zone as it tracks across Exploits Discovery’s wholly owned mineral claims.

Highlights of BE-23-005: Five occurrences of visible gold observed within veining encountered at 27.50 metres to 28.16 metres depth down hole: Intersected 12.55 g/t gold over 3.50 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 20 metres below surface, including a 68.39 g/t gold contribution from a 0.45-metre sample where fine grains of visible gold were noted within a network of quartz veining; intersected 2.61 g/t gold over 1.15 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres below surface.

Ken Tylee, vice-president of exploration, stated: “It’s impressive to see visible gold again in our fifth hole, 45 metresaway from the 14.2-gram intercept reported in our first hole drilled at Bullseye. We are excited to find these locally high-grade vein sets at such an early exploration stage coming from a property with no previous drilling history. Our drilling operations continue, and we plan on providing further updates as the assays arrive.”

To date, a total of 15 holes, consisting of 5,128 metres of NQ drilling, have been completed for the results-oriented drill program. This initial drill program is designed to determine the potential for high-grade gold mineralization along Exploits Discovery’s 1.2-km segment of the Appleton fault zone.

Other highlights from recent drilling include drill hole BE-23-004 that returned 2.46 g/t gold over 0.55 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 52 metres below surface: intersected two g/t gold over 0.60 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 117 metres below surface.

BE-23-006 returned 2.34 g/t gold over 1.15 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 40 metres below surface.

Exploits Discovery’s Bullseye gold target is fully permitted for exploration activities and located approximately 3 km north of the town of Appleton. Bullseye is easily accessible via existing forestry roads and trail networks.

Bullseye is considered a highly prospective drilling target that borders New Found Gold’s recent gold discoveries along the Appleton fault corridor. The property is directly contiguous to the New Found Gold and Labrador Gold properties, where over a dozen drill rigs have been recently operating.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits subzone, covering approximately 2,000 km2 of mineral tenements.

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

