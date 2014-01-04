Exploits drills 12.55 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at Bullseye, Newfoundland

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Exploits Discovery Corp. [NFLD-CSE; NFLDF-OTCQX; 634-FSE] reported assay results from drill holes No. 4, 5 and 6 at its Bullseye property in central Newfoundland. Visible gold grains have been observed within three of the six holes reported to date in close proximity to the Appleton fault zone as it tracks across Exploits Discovery’s wholly owned mineral claims.

Highlights of BE-23-005: Five occurrences of visible gold observed within veining encountered at 27.50 metres to 28.16 metres depth down hole: Intersected 12.55 g/t gold over 3.50 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 20 metres below surface, including a 68.39 g/t gold contribution from a 0.45-metre sample where fine grains of visible gold were noted within a network of quartz veining; intersected 2.61 g/t gold over 1.15 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres below surface.

Ken Tylee, vice-president of exploration, stated: “It’s impressive to see visible gold again in our fifth hole, 45 metresaway from the 14.2-gram intercept reported in our first hole drilled at Bullseye. We are excited to find these locally high-grade vein sets at such an early exploration stage coming from a property with no previous drilling history. Our drilling operations continue, and we plan on providing further updates as the assays arrive.”

To date, a total of 15 holes, consisting of 5,128 metres of NQ drilling, have been completed for the results-oriented drill program. This initial drill program is designed to determine the potential for high-grade gold mineralization along Exploits Discovery’s 1.2-km segment of the Appleton fault zone.

Other highlights from recent drilling include drill hole BE-23-004 that returned 2.46 g/t gold over 0.55 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 52 metres below surface: intersected two g/t gold over 0.60 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 117 metres below surface.

BE-23-006 returned 2.34 g/t gold over 1.15 metres core length, located at a vertical depth of 40 metres below surface.

Exploits Discovery’s Bullseye gold target is fully permitted for exploration activities and located approximately 3 km north of the town of Appleton. Bullseye is easily accessible via existing forestry roads and trail networks.

Bullseye is considered a highly prospective drilling target that borders New Found Gold’s recent gold discoveries along the Appleton fault corridor. The property is directly contiguous to the New Found Gold and Labrador Gold properties, where over a dozen drill rigs have been recently operating.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits subzone, covering approximately 2,000 km2 of mineral tenements.

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.


Share this article

More Stories

Arizona Metals drills 4.8% CuEq over 8.8 metres at Kay mine, Arizona

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Tower Resources drills 3.28 g/t gold over 13.25 metres at Rabbit North, British Columbia

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Lion One Metals starts gold mining at Tuvatu, Fiji

1 hour ago Staff Writer

McEwen Mining drills 0.5% copper over 502 metres at Los Azules, Argentina, shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Orezone reports strong Q1 at Bombore gold mine

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Skeena takes back 100% of Snip mine in B.C.

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Arizona Metals drills 4.8% CuEq over 8.8 metres at Kay mine, Arizona

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Tower Resources drills 3.28 g/t gold over 13.25 metres at Rabbit North, British Columbia

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Lion One Metals starts gold mining at Tuvatu, Fiji

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Exploits drills 12.55 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at Bullseye, Newfoundland

2 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen Mining drills 0.5% copper over 502 metres at Los Azules, Argentina, shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.