F3 Uranium drills 16.1% U3O8 over 3 metres at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

F3 Uranium Corp. [FUU-TSXV; FUUFF-OTCQB; 2F3A-FSE] reported final results from the nine remaining drill holes of the 21-hole winter 2023 program, including drill hole PLN23-061, drilled at the JR zone on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, northern Saskatchewan. The analysis for PLN23-061, cored 75 metres grid south from the discovery hole, returned one continuous 12.5-metre interval averaging 4.6% U 3 O 8 , including a high-grade 5.0m interval averaging 10.9% U 3 O 8 , which further includes a 3.0-metre interval which assayed 16.1% U 3 O 8 .

Planning is in progress for a $12M summer exploration program, scheduled to commence early June, to continue JR Zone expansion, in addition to exploration along the A1 Main Shear Zone where previous drilling in 2014 and 2019 intersected the same structure as what is interpreted to be hosting the JR Zone. The work permits for the program have been received from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

Raymond Ashley, President, commented: “This final release of assays from the Winter 2023 program at PLN confirms the previously reported scintillometer results that drill holes PLN23-061 and PLN23-062 that were cored furthest to the south from the discovery hole, 75m and 90m respectively, intersected the ultra-high-grade core with individual samples returning in excess of 20.0 per cent U3O8. The JR Zone has now been defined over a total strike length of 105 metres and the upcoming summer program will aim to extend the zone in particular to the south, where assays from drill holes PLN23-060, 061 and 062 have shown that mineralization continues along strike, and up-dip towards the Athabasca Unconformity.

Drilling Highlights: PLN23-061 (line 075S) mineralized intervals were 12.5 metres of 4.6% U 3 O 8 (246.5m to 259.0m), including :5.0 metres of 10.9% U 3 O 8 (250.0m to 255.0m), further including 3.0 metres of 16.1% U 3 O 8 (251.0m to 254.0m).

Main Intercepts: PLN23-053 (line 030S) mineralized intervals were 9.0 metres of 1.9% U 3 O 8 (245.5m to 254.5m), including 2.5 metres of 6.4% U 3 O 8 (251.0m to 253.5m), further including 1.0 metres of 11.5% U 3 O 8 (251.5m to 252.5m).

PLN23-054 (line 075S) mineralized intervals were 0.5 metres of 0.119% U 3 O 8 (244.5m to 245.0m) and 8.0 metres of 0.118% U 3 O 8 (247.5m to 255.5m) and 0.5 metres of 0.222% U 3 O 8 (266.5m to 267.0m).

PLN23-056 (line 030S) mineralized intervals were 3.0 metres of 0.279% U 3 O 8 (241.0m to 244.5m) and 3.0 metres of 2.72% U 3 O 8 (246.5m to 249.5m), including 1.5 metres of 5.25% U 3 O 8 (247.0m to 248.5m).

PLN23-057 (line 045S) mineralized intervals were 5.5 metres of 0.065% U 3 O 8 (249.0m to 254.5m) and 0.5 metres of 0.25% U 3 O 8 (257.0m to 257.5m) and 0.5 metres of 0.078% U 3 O 8 (268.0m to 268.5m).

PLN23-059 (line 045S) mineralized intervals were 7.0 metres of 0.98% U 3 O 8 (239.0m to 246.0m), including 1.0 metres of 5.54% U 3 O 8 (243.0m to 244.0m) and 0.5 metres of 0.304% U 3 O 8 (248.5 to 249.0m) and 4.0 metres of 0.82% U 3 O 8 (251.5m to 255.5m), including 0.5 metres of 5.46% U 3 O 8 (253.5m to 254m).

PLN23-062 (line 090S) mineralized intervals were 2.0 metres of 0.077% U 3 O 8 (240.5m to 242.5m) and 3.0 metres of 5.0% U 3 O 8 (245.5m to 248.5m), including 1.0 metres of 15.0% U 3 O 8 (246.5m to 247.5m) and 0.5 metres of 0.371% U 3 O 8 (256.0m to 256.5m).

The company’s large 39,946-hectare 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3’s projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow, and Hurricane.

