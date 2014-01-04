F3 Uranium drills 22.9% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [FUU-TSXV; FUUFF-OTCQB; 2F3A-FSE] reported final uranium assay results for the remaining fall 2022 drill holes at the JR zone on the 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, Athabasca basin, northern Saskatchewan, where off-scale radioactivity was previously confirmed as high-grade uranium mineralization.

Drill hole PLN22-038 targeted up dip from hole PLS22-035 and returned an 11.0 metres interval averaging 4.20% U 3 O 8 including a high-grade 4.5 m interval averaging 9.8% U 3 O 8 , which further includes the ultra-high-grade core which assayed 22.9% over 1.5 metres. PLN22-038 was the second of three mineralized holes completed on line 00N, in addition to a fourth mineralized hole on line 015S.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented: “Assay results from these remaining three mineralized drill holes continue to validate the high grade nature of the JR Zone, situated within the A1 main shear zone. Strong results up dip of the discovery hole, with PLN22-038 and PLN22-041 respectively, as well as along strike to the south with PLN22-040 substantiate the JR Zone which is currently being further defined and expanded during the ongoing winter drill program.”

Drilling Highlights: PLN22-038 (line 00N) returned mineralized intervals 11.0 metres of 4.20% U 3 O 8 (240.5 m to 251.5 m), including 4.5 metres of 9.8% U 3 O 8 (244.0 m to 248.5 m), further including 1.5 metres of 22.9% U 3 O 8 (245.5 m to 247.0 m).

The 20 hole Winter 2023 drill program is well underway, and the Company looks forward to providing an update.

The large 39,946-hectare Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23 km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3’s projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.





Share this article