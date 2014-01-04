F3 Uranium drills 57.6% U3O8 one metre at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [FUU-TSXV; FUUFF-OTCQB] reported initial assay results from 12 drill holes, including drill hole PLN23-060 at Patterson Lake North (PLN) in the Athabasca basin, northern Saskatchewan, where the strongest radioactivity to date was previously reported

The analysis for PLN23-060 returned one continuous 14.5-metres interval averaging 9.4% U 3 O 8 , including an ultra-high-grade 5.0m interval averaging 26.7% U 3 O 8 , which further includes a 2.5-metre interval which assayed 45.6% U 3 O 8 .

Assay results from a total of 12 drill holes from the Winter 2023 drill program are disclosed below, including drill holes PLN23-042 through PLN23-052.

Raymond Ashley, President, commented: “This first release of assays from the Winter 2023 program at PLN adds confidence to the previously released scintillometer results, and we are pleased to report on 12 drill holes, 8 of which contain high-grade uranium mineralization. The JR Zone has now been defined over a total strike length of 105 metres and remains open particularly along strike to the south and at depth, and up-dip towards the Athabasca unconformity. PLN23-060, cored 60-metre grid south from the discovery hole intercepted truly impressive grades within the A1 main shear zone, with a peak sample grade of 65.2% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres at a downhole depth of 244.5 metres.”

Drilling Highlights: PLN23-060 (line 060S) returned mineralized intervals of 14.5 metres of 9.4% U 3 O 8 (238.5m to 253.0m), including 5.0 metres of 26.7% U3O8 (243.0m to 248.0m), further including 2.5 metres of 45.6% U 3 O 8 (244.0m to 246.5m).

Main Intercepts: PLN23-044 (line 015S) returned mineralized intervals of 1.0 metres of 2.27% U 3 O 8 (227.5m to 228.5m), and 2.5 metres of 0.276% U 3 O 8 (233.5m to 236.0m).

PLN23-046 (line 015S) returned mineralized intervals of 4.0 metres of 2.6% U 3 O 8 (261.0m to 265.0m), including 1.5 metres of 6.5 % U 3 O 8 (263.0m to 264.5m).

PLN23-047 (line 00N) returned mineralized intervals of 10.0 metres of 0.8% U 3 O 8 (199.0m to 209.0m), including 1.0 metres of 3.55% U 3 O 8 (206.0m to 207.0m).

PLN23-048 (line 030S) returned mineralized intervals of 13.5 metres of 5.3% U 3 O 8 (247.0m to 260.5m), including 4.0 metres of 17.3% U 3 O 8 (249.0m to 253.0m).

PLN23-049 (line 015N) returned mineralized intervals of 7.0 metres of 0.62% U 3 O 8 (245.5m to 252.5m), including 2.0 metres of 1.24% U 3 O 8 (247.0m to 249.0m).

PLN23-050 (line 045S) returned mineralized intervals: of 5.5 metres of 2.1% U 3 O 8 (249.5m to 265.0m), including 4.0 metres of 7.2% U 3 O 8 (252.0m to 256.0m).

PLN23-051 (line 00N) returned mineralized intervals of 0.5 metres of 0.054% U 3 O 8 (209.0m to 209.5m).

PLN23-052 (line 060S) returned mineralized intervals of 6.5 metres of 3.2% U 3 O 8 (249.0m to 255.5m), including of 1.5 metres of 12.7% U 3 O 8 (253.0m to 254.5m).

The company’s large 39,946-hectare, 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3’s projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow, and Hurricane.

