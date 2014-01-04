F3 Uranium drills 57,100 cps over 0.5 metres at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [FUU-TSXV; FUUFF-OTCQB; 2F3A-FSE] reported scintillometer results from four additional holes of the continuing 20-hole winter drill program at the JR zone on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, northern Saskatchewan, including three high-grade intercepts.

Drill hole PLN23-050 was collared as a step out on line 045S and intersected the widest mineralized interval to date over 21.0 metres, including 3.19 metres of composite radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 57,100 cps at a downhole depth of 255.0 metres. PLN23-052 stepped out further to line 060S and resulted in 11.0 metres of mineralization, including 1.70 metres of continuous radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 53,600 cps. Infill drillhole PLN23-053 on line 030S intersected radioactivity over a 9.5-metre interval between 245.5 metres and 255.0 metres, including 2.10 metres of composite radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 48,100 cps.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented: “The technical team is delighted to announce scintillometer results of step out hole PLN23-050 on line 045S where mineralization was encountered over a 21.0m interval within the A1 main shear zone, including the high-grade core. We are continuing with disciplined step out drilling and growing the JR Zone further along strike to the south, which has now been defined over a total length of 75 metres to section line 060S where PLS23-052 intersected high-grade mineralization with up to 53,600 cps. Although PLS23-051 on section line 00SN tested the MSZ closer to the Athabasca Unconformity and did encounter radioactivity, we anticipate focusing the remaining winter program on basement hosted mineralization. The JR Zone continues to impress with high grade intercepts as we define it along strike while also building some width with infill drill holes.”

Drilling Highlight: PLN23-050 (line 045S) returned 21.0 metres mineralization from 248.5-269.5 metres, including 3.19 metres composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 252.10 and 256.00 metres with a peak of 57,100 cps over 0.50 metres from 255.0-255.5 metres.

Main Intercepts: PLN23-051 (line 00N) returned 1.0 metres mineralization from 204.5-205.5 metres. PLN23-052 (line 060S) returned11.0 metres mineralization from 245.0-256.0 metres , including1.70 metres continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 253.00 and 254.70 metres with a peak of 53,600 cps over 0.50 metres from 254.0-254.5 metres.

PLN23-053 (line 030S) returned 9.5 metres mineralization from 245.5-255.0 metres, including 2.10 metres composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 251.10 and 254.30 metres with a peak of 48,100 cps over 0.50 metres from 252.00-252.50 metres.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

F3’s use of sonic drilling in combination with traditional diamond drill coring allows for shallow drill hole inclinations resulting in close to perpendicular interceptions of the JR Zone. Mineralization currently remains open in all directions.

The company’s large 39,946-hectare 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan.

PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3’s projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.





