F3 Uranium drills >65,535 cps over 2.05 metres at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [TSXV-FUU; OTCQB-FUUFF] reported initial scintillometer results from the first completed drill hole of the current winter drill program on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, which includes two high-grade intercepts.

Drill hole PLN24-116 tested for mineralization between PLN23-061 and PLN23-074 on section line 075S and intersected mineralization within a 16.5-metre interval including 2.05 metres of off scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps), 1.80 metres of which is continuous. A thin, lower mineralized zone up to 23,600 cps starting at 272.00 metres was also intersected and marks the first intersection of strong radioactivity below the JR Zone.

A second diamond drill has also begun coring on the JR Zone before moving approximately 3km grid south to start exploration in the B1 area where drill holes from last year provided strongly encouraging results including significant alteration, structures and highly anomalous geochemistry.

As the Dias 3D resistivity survey is days away from being completed, preparations are underway at site for the next phase of ground geophysics. A stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics (SWML) survey totaling approximately 60 line-km will be conducted over the B1 area, with ideal loop size parameters to properly resolve the basement hosted B1 conductor. This new survey will update and refine the company’s electromagnetic plate model, which will then be integrated with the resistivity data to provide additional drill targets.

Drilling Highlights: PLN24-116 (line 075S) returned 16.5 metres mineralization from 224.0m – 240.5m, including 6.05 metres composite high-grade radioactivity (>10,000 cps) between 224.85 and 232.40m, including 2.05 metres composite off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 227.00 and 231.25m; 0.5 metres mineralization from 272.00m – 272.5m with up to 23,600 cps.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale.

The company’s 4,078-hectare 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

F3 Uranium is advancing the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin. This area of Saskatchewan is poised to become the next Uranium producer and home to large uranium deposits including Tiple R, Arrow and Shea Creek. F3 Uranium currently holds 18 projects across the Athabasca Basin.

Share this article