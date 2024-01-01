F3 Uranium drills 7.6% U3O8 over 12 metres at PLN, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [TSXV-FUU; OTCQB-FUUFF; FSE-X42] reported assay results for 15 drill holes from the winter 2024 drill program at the Patterson Lake North Project (PLN), Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, including PLN24-116, which was cored in the JR zone and which returned 12 metres of 7.6% U 3 O 8 (triuranium octoxide), including a high-grade 8-metre interval averaging 11.2% U 3 O 8 , further including an ultrahigh-grade core of 2 metres of 31.4% U 3 O 8 .

The continuing summer exploration drilling around the southern end of A1 and northern end of B1 continues to yield excellent structure with intermittent anomalous radioactivity, with PLN24-152 intercepting two distinct radioactive intercepts with up to 760 cps (counts per second).

Exploration is proceeding with two diamond drills, one focused on systematically testing the A1 shear using short holes, infilling along strike in areas with low drill hole density and intercepting intermittent weak radioactivity. The second diamond drill is focusing on the area between the southern end of the A1 shear and the B1 shear, an area of structural complexity marked by the cross-cutting Harrison fault, with related A1 shear splays interpreted as fault horses on the footwall side of the Harrison fault. Of particular interest is PLN24-152 which intersected two radioactive intervals within graphitic and clay altered shear zones including the main A1 shear.

A large-scale ground gravity survey, including coverage over the A1 and B1 shears is still in progress.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented: “We are very pleased with the results of the ongoing exploration program, in particular the area around the southern end of A1 where our geological targeting model is improving. The area between the A1 and B1 shears continues to be rich with the right kind of structures – altered and displaying radioactivity. Our release today includes winter assays up to hole PLN24-131, with an additional fourteen holes still outstanding, including six from B1. Strongly anomalous exploration geochemistry results at B1 with up to 0.022% U 3 O 8 in PLN24-122 reinforce our belief that the area has the potential to host high grade uranium. This is bolstered by the concurrent release of scintillometer data including PLN24-152, which intersected two radioactive intervals – coupled with very favorable structure and alteration.”

Winter 2024 JR highlights – PLN24-116 (line 075S): 12.0m @ 7.6 per cent U3O8 (224.0m to 236.0m), including 8.0m of 11.2% U 3 O 8 (224.5m to 232.5m), further including 2.0m of 31.4% U3O8 (227.0 m to 229.0m).

Winter 2024 Exploration Geochemistry Highlights – PLN24-122 (line 3450S) B1 Exploration: 0.5m of 178 ppm U, 0.022% U 3 O 8 (596.5m to 597.0m).

PLN24-131 (line 795S) A1 Exploration: 0.5m of 100 ppm U, 0.010 per cent U3O8 (252.5m to 253.0m).

Summer 2024 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights – PLN24-149 (line 795S) A1 Shear Exploration: 0.5m radioactivity from 196.5m – 197m, with a peak radioactivity of 430 cps.

PLN24-152 (line 2850S) A1/B1 Shear Exploration: 1.5m radioactivity from 351.0m – 352.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 460 cps; 0.5m radioactivity from 436.0m – 436.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 340 cps; 0.5m radioactivity from 440.5m – 441.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 760 cps.

PLN24-157 (line 2745S) A1/B1 Shear Exploration: 0.5m radioactivity from 460.0m – 460.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 380 cps; 1.0m radioactivity from 558.5m – 559.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 730 cps.

PLN24-158 (line 2040S) A1 Exploration: 0.5m radioactivity from 179.5m – 180.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 530 cps.

PLN24-160 (line 2430S) A1 Exploration: 0.5m radioactivity from 172.5 – 173.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 430 cps. Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight per cent U 3 O 8 as “high grade” and results greater than 20.0 weight per cent U3O8 as “ultra-high grade”. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

The 4,078-hectare, 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan.

PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit. F3 Uranium currently has 20 properties in the Athabasca basin.

