F3 Uranium drills high-grade uranium at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

F3 Uranium Corp. [TSXV-FUU; OTCQB-FUUFF; FSE-2F3A] reported initial scintillometer results from the last 11 drill holes of the fall drill program on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, northern Saskatchewan, including multiple high-grade intercepts.

In particular drill hole PLN23-110 tested for mineralization up dip of PLN23-101 and intersected mineralization within a 11.5-metre interval including 1.50 metres of continuous off scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps). Drill hole PLN23-112 tested mineralization down dip of PLN23-068 and intersected mineralization within a 11.5-metre interval, including 1.35 metres of composite off-scale radioactivity (65,535 cps).

The southern end of the A1 trend features significant vertical displacement; drill holes PLN23-078 and PLN23-093 were cored into bedrock with no Athabasca Sandstone present. Drill holes grid south including PLN23-115 and PLN23-111 have approximately 230 metres of sandstone cover; this indicated the presence of a vertically offsetting and likely cross cutting structure.

At the B1 area, exploration drilling is encountering increasingly prospective geology. PLN23-111 was drilled approximately 200 metre grid north of PLN23-093 where significant boron values were reported and cored a significant section of intensely brecciated, faulted and clay altered Athabasca Sandstone. The strongly graphitic and clay altered basement hosted B1 shear zone was intersected below. This is indicative of significant reactivated structures favorable for hosting uranium mineralization.

A total of 53 drill holes totaling 19,800 metres have been completed since the summer drill program began in June, and an additional 5 targets have casing already set in anticipation of the upcoming winter 2024 drill campaign slated to begin in early January 2024.

Sam Hartmann, VP Exploration, commented: “Preparation and planning for the winter 2024 program is already underway, and we look forward to receiving exploration geochemistry results from the B1 area, as well as ground resistivity interpretations from the A1 and B1 areas which will drive exploration efforts aimed at discovering additional mineralized zones. Recent JR Zone drilling focused on defining the boundaries of mineralization, but continued to yield high grade intercepts which will be followed up. Phase 1 of the DIAS 3D-DCIP ground resistivity survey is still in progress, and currently working over the B1 area. Recent drill hole intercepts at B1, including sandstone dissolution and silicification, as seen in PLN23-111, as well as basement hosted conductive structures related to the B1 shear, will be used to create constrained 2D and 3D inversions to assist in our winter drill targeting.”

Drilling Highlights: PLN23-110 (line 015S):11.5 metres interval with mineralization from 216.5-228.0 metres, including 3.0 metres mineralization from 216.5-219.5 metres, and 4.0 metres mineralization from 224.0-228.0 metres, including 1.50 metres continuous off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 226.00 metres and 227.50 metres.

PLN23-112 (line 060S):11.5 metres mineralization from 229.0-240.5 metres, including 1.35 metres composite off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 231.80 and 240.00 metres.

Drilling Intercepts: PLN23-105 (line 3450S): B1 Exploration – No mineralization >300 cps. PLN23-106 (line 120S): 3.5m mineralization from 199.0m to 202.5m, and 4.5m mineralization from 239.0m to 243.5m. PLN23-107 (line 3450S): B1 Exploration – No mineralization >300 cps.

PLN23-108 (line 030S): 1.0m mineralization from 256.0m to 257.0m, and 2.0m mineralization from 260.0m to 262.0m. PLN23-109 (line 015S): 3.0m mineralization from 220.5m to 223.5m.

PLN23-111 (line 3240S): B1 Exploration – No mineralization >300 cps. PLN23-113 (line 930S): A1 Exploration – No mineralization >300 cps.

PLN23-114 (line 030S): 3.5m mineralization from 219.0m to 222.5m, and 2.0m mineralization from 230.0m to 232.0m, including 0.35m of continuous radioactivity >10,000 cps between 231.15m and 231.50m. PLN23-115 (line 2955S): B1 ExplorationNo mineralization >300 cps.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high-grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

The 4,078-hectare, 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

