Falcon Gold’s Pursuit of Mining Ventures in the Americas

Share this article

The mining regions across the Americas are renowned for their profound historical significance and ongoing contributions to global mineral discoveries, particularly in the realms of precious metals and materials vital to the battery revolution. These areas boast rich geological diversity and a legacy of substantial mineral deposits that have shaped global markets for centuries. From the Andean mountains of South America, known for their vast copper and gold reserves, to the expansive Canadian Shield, home to prolific nickel and cobalt deposits crucial for battery technologies, each region offers unique geological formations ripe for exploration and development. These regions not only sustain traditional mining activities but also drive innovation in critical minerals essential for renewable energy solutions and technological advancements, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of global resource sustainability and economic growth.

Falcon Gold Corp. [FG-TSXV, FGLDF-OTCQB] is a Canadian mineral exploration company that specializes in generating, acquiring, and exploring mining projects in the Americas. With a focus on gold and copper exploration, Falcon aims to uncover untapped potential in promising mineral-rich regions.

“Through strategic acquisitions and diligent exploration, our diversified mining property portfolio positions us at the forefront of industry resilience and growth. Our main goal is to maximize opportunities across various mineral sectors, ensuring sustainable value creation and resilience in dynamic market conditions.”, stated Karim Rayani, Chairman and CEO of Falcon Gold Corp.

The Central Canada Gold Mine, Falcon’s flagship project, is located approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle Mines [AEM-TSX] Hammond Reef Gold Deposit in Ontario, Canada. The Hammond Reef Gold Deposit boasts an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves and an additional 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources. The Central Canada Gold Mine is situated on the Hammond shear zone, a northeast-trending zone off the Quetico Fault Zone (QFZ).

The property’s proximity to the Hammond Reef Gold Deposit and its location on a similar major splay of the QFZ make it a highly prospective area for gold exploration. By leveraging geological similarities in the region, Falcon aims to unlock the potential of the Central Canada Project.

In addition to the Central Canada Project, Falcon Gold holds a diverse portfolio of mining projects across the Americas. These projects span regions known for their mineral-rich deposits and offer significant exploration potential.

Most recently, Falcon Gold announced it is set to commence drilling at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The property covers 2,275 hectares within the Great Burnt camp and is located north of, and contiguous to, the Benton Resources Inc. – Homeland Nickel Inc. [SHL-TSXV]. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture. Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported impressive results, including 7.20% copper, 7.12 grams per tonne of silver, and 0.05% cobalt over a 12.30-meter interval. The Great Burnt land package is located directly along strike to both gold and copper mineralization, with Airborne Electromagnetic and Magnetic signatures showing numerous priority target areas which have never been explained, explored or drill tested. Falcon sees this success as a testament to the untapped VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide) potential of the Great Burnt area.

Great Burnt Copper Project area with Falcon claims in orange and Benton – Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture in blue. New claims cover conductive trends hosting copper and gold mineralization.

Falcon Gold also holds several other properties in Central Newfoundland including the Golden Brook joint venture project with Marvel Discovery Inc. [MARV-TSXV] who recently acquired the prospective claims in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The Hope Brook camp covers over 40,000 hectares with the Golden Brook project being surround by Matador Mining and Big Ridge Exploration million-ounce deposits. A successful exploration program within this expansive area, particularly in the Kraken Zone, revealed a wealth of critical and rare earth metals, most notably lithium, lanthanum, tantalum, niobium, beryllium, zirconium, tungsten, molybdenite, bismuth, silver, and gold. This project is in proximity to other mining ventures Gander Gold Corp. [GAND-CSE], Vulcan Minerals Inc. [VUL-TSXV], and the pioneering lithium discovery in South-Central Newfoundland by Benton Resources Inc. [BEX-TSXV], and Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV].

Located 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec, Canada, Falcon Gold’s HSP South Property is prospective for nickel, copper, and cobalt, making it an attractive asset as these elements are in high demand for electric vehicle batteries and other technological applications. The mining property encompasses 413 claims covering 22,302 hectares of strategic ground through an option agreement and staking. This area is contiguous and proximal to Go Metals Corp’s [GOCO-CSE] HSP Nickel Copper PGE Project. The staking includes approximately 135 km of prospective contact of the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex (HSAP), where Go Metals Corp previously announced on September 13, 2022, the discovery of wide intervals of nickel and copper sulphides.

Meanwhile, in South America, Falcon has positioned itself in Chile with the acquisition of the Viernes Property, situated in the world-class copper cluster of Antofagasta, Chile where extensive development by BHP, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta have taken place.

The Viernes Property claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha and offer year-round access via paved and gravel roads from Antofagasta, the mining capital of Chile’s Region II. Situated at a moderate elevation of approximately 2000 metres above sea level, the project lies 5 km east of Yamana Gold’s (acquired by Pan American Silver [PAAS-NYSE]) highly profitable El-Peñón low-sulfidation gold and silver mine and 35 km southeast of the world-class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. Since the 1990’s this area has produced 30.6 million tons of copper, 9.2 million ounces of gold and 129.3 million ounces of silver.

“The Viernes Project has the makings of a contender in a world class district, not only is it adjacent to majors such as Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold-Silver mine, which produces 160,000 ounces of gold per year and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. It’s also just 30kms from the Escondida porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly cluster, the largest copper producing hub in the world operated by BHP and Rio Tinto. It’s a very competitive area as it’s controlled by the majors and almost impossible to get ground of this size,” states Karim Rayani.

Additionally, Barrick Gold sold a 50% stake in the nearby Zaldívar Mine for $1.005 billion in 2015, forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC, one of the world’s leading copper companies with an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile.

Falcon distinguishes itself by providing a value-added proposition that is exceptionally rare for a company of its market capitalization. Falcon Gold was trading at 4 cents as of July 26, 2024, with 148,831,028 shares outstanding giving the company a market capitalization of nearly $6 million.

Share this article