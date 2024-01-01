Fancamp conducts airborne EM-Mag-Radiometric survey at Acadian Gold Joint Venture with Lode Gold, New Brunswick

Share this article

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. [TSXV: FNC] has initiated a Heliborne HeliTEM survey over the Riley Brook and McIntyre Brook properties, in northern New Brunswick, as part of the recently announced Acadian Gold Joint Venture with Lode Gold Resources Inc. [TSXV: LOD].

The properties encompass a combined 419 km2 land package of mineral claims, constituting gold mineralized zones that extend over several kilometres, on trend with Puma Exploration’s Williams Brook property. The planned work program at the Acadian Gold properties follows the recent closing of a strategic transaction and opportunity with Lode Gold Resources for the joint advancement of significantly sized, well-located and under-explored mineral assets with potential from a major discovery.

The recent combination of mineral assets between Fancamp and Lode Gold Resources into a dominant land holding of high-quality, underexplored ground in New Brunswick, was a major development which now aims to be further validated by this high-resolution heliborne electro-magnetic and radiometric survey.

This joint initiative with Lode Gold occurs in a highly prospective geologic domain for gold and polymetallic discovery, within the Appalachian Gold Corridor that hosts other Au-focused projects such as New Found Gold’s Queensway Project and Calibre’s Valentine Lake Project.

Highlights: Direct Detection Abilities: The HeliTEM survey effectively identifies electrically conductive sulphide-rich veins and sulphide-rich alteration halos in the area.

Target Vectorization: By integrating magnetic and radiometric data, this survey enables the team to accurately map the structures and distinctive alteration halos linked to gold mineralization, such as sericite and K-feldspar.

Large and Detailed Survey Area: The survey will cover both properties for a total of 419 km² and consists of 3,163 line-km of data which will be acquired over both properties in a grid pattern with 150-metre spacing between each flight lines.

Accelerated Drilling Timeline: By generating fast-tracked targets, this survey significantly reduces exploration timelines, enabling the joint venture to advance towards a drilling phase more efficiently.

The helicopter-borne geophysical survey consists of magnetic, electromagnetic and radiometric measurements using the Xcalibur Smart Mapping HeliTEM system. The survey will guide the Company’s field efforts in the coming months.

Fancamp identified several areas of interest based on its internal compilation of geochemical, geophysical and geological data from previous operators. To further investigate these areas, the HeliTEM² survey will provide high-resolution data that accurately directs us toward mineralized zones. The high-resolution magnetic survey will be used to improve geological identification of primary and secondary geological structures, which may control different mineralization styles on the properties, and to identify radiometric anomalies, often associated with alteration patterns and felsic rocks, potentially associated with Rocky Mill fault systems.

New Brunswick, Acadian Gold Joint Venture: A joint initiative with Lode Gold Resources for the advancement and exploration of one of the largest and under-explored land packages in New Brunswick, Acadian Gold Corp. This 50/50 joint venture is located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, a geologic domain that hosts other gold-focused firms such as Calibre Mining and New Found Gold.

The Acadian Gold joint venture constitutes combined mineral properties, Fancamp’s recently acquired 309 km2 package of mineral claims, the Riley Brook property, along with Lode Gold’s 111 km2 McIntyre Brook holdings, creating an exceptionally sized project on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits.

