Faraday Copper drills 0.62% copper over 380.60 metres at Copper Creek, Arizona

Faraday Copper Corp. [TSX-FDY; OTCQX-CPPKF] reported results from four drill holes of its phase III program at the Copper Creek project in Arizona, United States. Two of the holes targeted the American Eagle underground zone, one hole tested near-surface mineralization potential at the Bald area and one hole was drilled between the Copper Prince-Copper Giant breccia complex and Mammoth.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented, “The drill results of two holes into the American Eagle area confirm the existence of zones in the underground domain with higher grades than predicted from the resource model, supporting the company’s thesis that the high-grade zones of American Eagle are open for expansion. Together with our district-scale exploration activities, these results confirm the significant exploration upside associated with the project.”

Highlights: Intersected 380.60 metres at 0.62% copper and 1.02 g/t silver from 721.04 metres, including 163.11 metres at 0.85% copper and 1.13 g/t silver from 841.33 metres in drill hole FCD-23-039 at American Eagle: 50 metres of this 380.60-metre intercept is located below and outside the underground shape used to constrain the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

Intersected 424.71 metres at 0.40% copper and 0.81 g/t silver from 659.12 metes, including 36.30 metres at 0.83% copper and 1.69 g/t silver from 944.89 metres in drill hole FCD-23-040 at American Eagle:

The high-grade portion is thought to represent the root zone of the American Eagle breccia complex, suggesting potential grade continuity from surface to approximately 800 m depth. This vertical extension remains a high priority target.

These drill holes are angled and drilled towards the north-northwest into an area historically drilled by widely spaced vertical drill holes. The intercepts confirm grade continuity at depth.

Phase III drilling continues and is focused on three objectives: reconnaissance drilling on new targets; expanding the MRE; and better delineating high-grade mineralized zones.

As part of the Phase III program, 14 drill holes have been completed and six holes have been released to date. Of the remaining holes, six were drilled at Area 51 and two in the Copper Prince area. The assay results will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the company.

Faraday Copper is focused on advancing its flagship Copper Creek Project, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential.

