Faraday Copper drills 1.01% copper over 117.90 metres within 269.65 metres at 0.64% copper at Copper Creek, Arizona

Faraday Copper Corp. [TSX-FDY; OTCQX-CPPKF] reported results of two drill holes from its ongoing Phase III drill program at the Copper Creek Project, Arizona, USA. The two holes were drilled to continue to evaluate the near-surface mineralization in the American Eagle area.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented, “Drilling in the American Eagle Area continues to provide very exciting results, with the discovery of the Banjo breccia, which has returned the best grade-width intercept of this drill campaign to date. The Phase III drilling shows the potential for a large near-surface resource to be defined above the current underground resource. The current interpretation suggests characteristics similar to the Mammoth breccia. Mammoth connects with the Keel underground zone and is the most vertically continuous mineralized system defined so far on the property. Drilling continues with the emphasis on both delineation of the Banjo breccia and testing additional breccias in the American Eagle area.”

Highlights: Drill hole FCD-24-070 is the discovery hole for the high-grade Banjo breccia and confirms significant mineralization above the American Eagle underground resource.

Drill hole FCD-24-070 intersected 117.90 metres at 1.01% copper and 1.87 g/t silver from 323.52 metres, including 15.89 metres at 2.15% copper and 2.48 g/t silver from 390.00 metres. This intercept is within 269.65 m at 0.64% copper and 1.32 g/t silver from 229.49 m. Mineralization remains open.

At the American Eagle breccia, intersected 88.16 m at 0.39% copper and 1.43 g/t silver from 188.34 m in drill hole FCD-24-071, including 15.80 m at 0.93% copper and 3.71 g/t silver from 188.34 m.

Confirmed vertical continuity of near surface breccia hosted mineralization to the porphyry mineralization at depth in the American eagle area.

The American Eagle area as mapped on surface, covers approximately 800 m by 1,000 m and is host to numerous prospective breccias and porphyries which have strong copper geochemical signatures. These surface expressions locate above the large underground porphyry mineral resource, which is approximately 500 m to 1,100 m depth below surface.

The company has reported assay results for eight drill holes from this area as part of the current program. These results provide a broad framework of the geology, structure, and alteration and confirm the potential for significant near-surface copper mineralization.

Phase III drilling continues with the following objectives: reconnaissance and follow-up drilling on new targets; expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”); and better delineating high-grade mineralized zones.

The current focus of drilling is on near-surface mineralization in the American Eagle area.

As part of the Phase III program, 36 drill holes have been completed and results for 34 have been released. Thirteen holes were drilled in Area 51, ten in the American Eagle area, five in the Bald area, three in the Copper Prince – Copper Giant area, three near Old Reliable and two in the Titan breccia. The assay results for additional completed drill holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the company.

