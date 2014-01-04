Faraday Copper drills 1.05% copper over 52.38 metres at Copper Creek, Arizona

Share this article

Faraday Copper Corp. [FDY-TSX; CPPKF-OTCQX] reported results from three drill holes at its 100%-owned Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, United States. The project is a vast, 3-km-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

The three holes were drilled to confirm either continuity of high-grade mineralization or the potential extension of known mineralization outside of the open-pit mineral resource.

Highlights: Drill hole FCD-22-018 intersected 52.38 metres at 1.05% copper and 1.35 g/t silver from 103 metres at the Copper Prince breccia, improving the confidence in the continuity of near-surface mineralization within the open pit mineral resource.

FCD-22-017 intersected 19.62 metres at 0.24% copper and 0.61 g/t silver from 96.18 metres in a previously undrilled area, approximately 50 metres north of the Copper Knight breccia, indicating the presence of additional mineralization within and at the boundary of the current open pit mineral resource.

Paul Harbidge, president and CEO, commented, “The results from our ongoing Phase II drill program continue to improve our confidence in the continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the open pit resource and confirm extensions to depth.”

Drill hole FCD-22-018 was collared north of the Copper Knight breccia and drilled to the southwest, testing the Copper Prince breccia and surrounding areas. This high-grade mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite breccia cement within Copper Prince. Mineralization remains open at depth and is interpreted to be connected to the massive sulphide mineralization reported in the news release dated January 17, 2023.

Drill hole FCD-22-017 was collared north of the Copper Knight breccia at the same drill pad as FCD-22-018 but was drilled to the northeast. This hole was drilled into the granodiorite host rock where no previous drill data existed. Disseminated mineralization was intersected grading 0.24% copper over 19.62 metres from 98.18 metres. This interval occurs at the margin of the pit shell used for the Mineral Resource Estimate and has the potential to convert waste to ore.

Drill hole FCD-22-010 was collared north of the Holly breccia and drilled to the south. The hole intersected pyrite-cemented breccia from approximately 158 metres to 220 metres. In addition, several breccia intervals of 0.5-metre to 3-metre widths contain pyrite and minor chalcopyrite between 241 metres and 263 metres. While no significant copper mineralization was returned, based on sulphide zonation, chalcopyrite is expected to increase with depth and therefore the lower Holly breccia remains a target.

Phase II drilling continues and is focused on three objectives: reconnaissance drilling on new targets; expanding the MRE and better delineating high-grade mineralized zones.

Fifteen drill holes have been completed and the results for six holes have been released to date.

The Copper Creek project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential.





