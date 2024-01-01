Faraday Copper intersects 0.62% copper over 29.08 metres at Copper Creek, Arizona

Share this article

Faraday Copper Corp. [TSX-FDY; OTCQX-CPPKF] reported results of an additional four drill holes from its continuing Phase 3 drill program at the Copper Creek project in Arizona, USA. Drilling to date, as part of this program in the American Eagle area, has demonstrated the continuity in near-surface mineralization.

Paul Harbidge, president and CEO, commented: “The ongoing drilling success at the American Eagle area, which is situated above the underground resource, increases our confidence that there is significant near-surface mineralization present. This could support an increase in the open-pit resource of the project. It is particularly encouraging that we are encountering wide intervals of mineralization above our resource cut-off grade, which are open in all directions. Drilling continues in the area with a focus on testing previously undrilled breccias, including the Banjo, Jailhouse and Giuseppe breccias, which we expect to drill test over the coming months.”

Highlights: At the Prada breccia, drill hole FCD-24-069 demonstrates that near-surface mineralization is present and confirms the potential for resource growth.

The company intersected 29.08 metres at 0.62% copper and 1.14 g/t silver from 145.69 metres in drill hole FCD-24-069 at the Prada breccia. This intercept is within 190.25 metres at 0.23% copper and 0.66 g/t silver from 15.00 metres.

Three additional drill holes in the American Eagle area intersected near-surface, early halo vein mineralization outside of breccias.

Current drilling is focused on expanding the near-surface mineralization in the American Eagle area including the Banjo, Jailhouse and Giuseppe breccias.

The American Eagle area, as mapped on surface, covers approximately 800 m by 1,000 m, and is a host to numerous prospective breccias and porphyries which have strong copper geochemical signatures. These surface expressions are located above the large underground porphyry resource, which is approximately 500-metre to 1,100-metre depth below surface.

Phase 3 drilling continues and is focused on three objectives: reconnaissance and follow-up drilling on new targets; expanding the mineral resource estimate; and better delineating high-grade mineralized zones.

The current focus of drilling is on near-surface mineralization in the American Eagle area. The drill holes reported herein, and holes FCD-24-064 and FCD-24-065, reported previously, have demonstrated the potential for an open-pit resource to be defined.

As part of the phase 3 program, 36 drill holes have been completed, and results for 32 have been released. Fifteen holes were drilled in the Bald-American Eagle area, 13 in Area 51, three in the Copper Prince-Copper Giant area, three near the Old Reliable breccia and two in the Titan breccia. The assay results for additional completed drill holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the company.

The Copper Creek project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district-scale exploration potential.

