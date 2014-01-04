FE Battery drills 1.03% Li2O over 10 metres at Augustus, Quebec

Share this article

FE Battery Metals Corp. [FE-CSE; FEMFF-OTCQB; A2JC89-WKN] reported results of drill hole LC23-51 from the current 2023 drill program at its 100%-owned flagship Augustus lithium property in Quebec, Canada.

Drill hole LC23-51 intersected two lithium pegmatites zones including a 10-metre-wide section of 1.03% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) at 118 m drilled depth. The company also pleased to announce that a drill hole completed at the Landrienne Silver Prospect intersected a 39-metre wide anomalous silver zone from 20 meytres drilled depth.

Highlights: The Upper Pegmatite at drill hole LC23-51 intersected a four-metre zone with 0.95% Li 2 O at 99 metres drilled depth, including 3 m zone of 1.38% Li2O at 99.5 metres. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta).

The Lower Pegmatite at LC23-51 intersected a 15-metre zone with 0.80% Li 2 O at 116.5 metres drilled depth, including a 10-metre zone of 1.03% Li 2 O at 118 metres. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta) occurred in the pegmatite.

Drill Hole LC23-51 was positioned within the main Augustus zone approximately 53m away from the previously reported drill hole, LC23-50 which also encountered strong lithium mineralization over 17 metres.

One drill hole SV23-01 which was completed at the Landrienne Sud Silver prospect intersected a 39 m wide zone at 20-metre drilled depth with anomalous values of silver with average 0.41 ppm silver. The company is looking to explore this area further as a silver exploration target within over 60,000 acres large Augustus claim block.

Drill hole LC23-51 was drilled at location 5367719.52N, 287176.887E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 56.9 degrees and dip -47.5 degrees with a drilled depth of 174 metres. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole SV23-01 was drilled at location 5370499N, 289074E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 192.4 degrees and dip -49.7 degrees with a drilled depth of 252 metres. The drill hole was placed at the Landrienne Silver Showing.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of FE Battery Metals stated that, “As we continue to explore our lithium property, we are thrilled to report anomalous silver intercepts in our recent findings. This showcases the potential of our property to host multiple valuable minerals, along with highlighting our commitment to a thorough and comprehensive exploration program at Augustus.”

Share this article