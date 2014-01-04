FE Battery drills 1.49% Li2O over 4.95 metres at Augustus, Quebec

Share this article

FE Battery Metals Corp. [FE-CSE; FEMFD-OTCQB] reported results of drill hole LC22-40 from the phase 2 exploratory drill program at its optioned Augustus lithium property in Quebec, Canada. Drill hole LC21-40 intersected a 4.95-metre-wide lithium pegmatite with an average of 1.49% lithium oxide at 189.6 metres drilled depth. See original press release for details.

Highlights: It was the main pegmatite that returned 4.95 metres of 1.49% Li 2 O (6,936 parts per million lithium) at 189.6 metres of drilled depth.

A second pegmatite was also intersected, returning 1.11 metres of 2.14% Li 2 O (9,940 ppm Li) at 189.6 metres drilled depth.

There are anomalous values of other rare metals in these pegmatite zones, averaging 184 ppm beryllium, 40 ppm cesium, 80 ppm niobium, 837 ppm rubidium and 82 ppm tantalum.

Drill hole LC22-40 was drilled to a depth of 264 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole LC22-41, which was completed at the main Augustus pegmatite, did not intersect any significant lithium pegmatites. This hole was drilled approximately 500 m up dip from the main pegmatite, with the aim to explore potentially buried, subparallel pegmatites to the main trend as well as to hit the main zone. All intercepts reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width. The results of one remaining drill hole from the phase 2 drill program are pending.

FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company’s primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus lithium property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d’Or, where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine are located within a 10-kilometre radius from the property.





