FE Battery Metals drills 1.0 metre of 1.43% Li2O at Augustus, Quebec

FE Battery Metals Corp. [FE-CSE; FEMFF-OTCQB; A2JC89-WKN] reported significant findings from its continuing exploration efforts at the 100%-owned Augustus lithium property in Quebec. The company’s latest studies have revealed remarkable lithium oxide (Li 2 O) concentrations in the basement rocks situated in proximity to the pegmatite wallrocks, with values ranging from 0.3% to an exceptional 1.43% Li 2 O.

The Augustus lithium property is located just 33 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec, and sits directly adjacent to Canada’s largest lithium mine, the North American lithium mine (NAL). The company’s exploration efforts at ALP have revealed widespread lithium-bearing pegmatites on surface, and drill efforts show they remain open at depth and along a strike length of 5.5 km.

To date, the company has completed 14,448.59 metres of diamond drilling across 79 NQ-size holes, and analytical investigative efforts have been focused on the pegmatite bodies, but with this significant find the company intends to further explore the potential of economic lithium oxide concentrations that have also been revealed in the host rocks of the pegmatite bodies.

Key highlights: The basement rocks returning the highest lithium concentrations are identified as biotite schist and amphibolites, with the majority of these samples in close proximity to their contact points with pegmatite bodies.

A correlation is observed with higher lithium, cesium and rubidium concentrations and elevated nickel and chromium values, suggesting lithium concentrations in the wallrock are likely due to the influence of hydrothermal fluids.

As part of the company’s continued advancement to a maiden resource at Augustus, FE Battery Metals is currently engaged in three-dimensional modelling of drill intercepts and surficial work. The basement rock data may play a pivotal role in enhancing this model, potentially aiding in resource size.

A field geological mapping and sampling program will also be implemented to understand the contact zone of pegmatites with the basement rocks.

In a significant exploration undertaking, FE Battery Metals has sampled a larger section of drill core from hole LC23-63, spanning from 115.49 to 308 metres, which was then sent to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. Building upon the preliminary findings of this investigation, FE Battery Metals’ team of geologists will embark on a comprehensive relogging and sampling campaign encompassing drill core samples collected throughout the 2021-to-2023 exploration phase.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO, commented: “Augustus has exceeded our expectations at every phase of exploration. We are particularly enthused by the elevated lithium, cesium and rubidium values noted within the host basement rocks, which has the potential to reshape our exploration strategy. The new sampling effort, if successful, could greatly expand the lithium mineralization footprint at Augustus and advance our 3-D resource model of the project.”

