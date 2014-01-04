FE Battery Metals drills 1.17% Li2O over 2 metres at Augustus, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer
FE Battery Metals Corp. [FE-CSE; FEMFF-OTCQB] reported results of drill hole LC23-42 from the 2023 exploratory drill program at its Augustus lithium property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC23-42 intersected two pegmatites with widths of 16 metres and four metres, respectively, showing varying lithium grades from 164 metres to 250 metres drilled depth.

Highlights: The upper pegmatite is 16 metres wide with average 0.41% Li2O (lithium oxide), or 1,911 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), at 164 metres drilled depth, including a 2-metre wide zone grading 1.17% Li2O at 167 metres depth.

The lower pegmatite is four m wide with average 0.13% Li2O, or 588 ppm lithium at 235 metres drilled depth.

There are anomalous values of other rare metals in these pegmatite zones. Of special interest is a 0.73-metre intersection at 165 metres depth with 1,270 ppm cesium (Cs) and 3,450 ppm rubidium (Rb).

The drill hole LC23-42 was drilled at location 5367949 north, 287240 east, UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator) NAD (North American Datum) 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 222.8 degrees and dip minus-47.4, with a drilled depth of 255 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

To date, 50 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of over 9,500 metres have been completed at Augustus.

FE Battery Metals Corp.’s primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d’Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (NAL) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus lithium property.


