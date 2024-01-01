FE Battery Metals drills 8.75 metres of 1.05% Lithium Oxide at Augustus, Quebec

Share this article

FE Battery Metals Corp. [CSE-FE; OTCQB; FEMFF; WKN-A2JC89] reported results of Drill Holes LC23-88 from 2023 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC23-88 intersected three spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites of variable widths and grades, including one intercept of 1.05 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 8.75 metres at 90.25 metres drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium.

Highlights: The top, Number 1 Pegmatite intersected 1.18% Li 2 O over 3 metres at 43.6 metres drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section with an average of 161 parts per million (ppm) Be, 66.63 ppm Cs, 50.47 ppm Nb, 221.73 ppm Rb and 99.29 ppm Ta.

The middle, Number 2 Pegmatite intersected 1.18% Li 2 O over one metre at 57 metres drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section with 227 ppm Be, 19.60 ppm Cs, 71.80 ppm Nb, and 102 ppm Ta. Another one-meter section below this pegmatite intersected biotite schist rocks with 0.53% Li 2 O, 1,920 ppm Cs, and over 5,000 ppm rubidium.

The bottom, Number 3 Pegmatite, intersected 1.05% Li 2 O over 8.75 metres at 90.25 metres drilled depth. Other rare metals in this section have anomalous values, with an average of 110.33 ppm Be, 49.78 ppm Cs, 83.60 ppm Nb, 1,358.67 ppm Rb, and 75.20 ppm Ta.

Drill hole LC23-88 was drilled at location 5367788.33N, 287244.25E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 227.42 degrees and dip -74.5 with a drilled depth of 183 metres. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

To date, a total of 89 drill holes with a cumulative diamond drilling of 16,607.64 metres have been completed on the property.

FE Battery Metals intends to grant 2,000,000 restricted share units (RSUs) under the company’s shareholder-approved restricted share unit plan to certain consultants and directors. The RSUs granted shall vest over 8 months from the date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the company.

Share this article