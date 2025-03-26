Feedback deadline on the British Columbia MCCF extended to August 6

Share this article

By Staff Writer

The Province of British Columbia has recently unveiled its strategy to reform the Mineral Tenure Act (MTA) and develop a new mineral claims consultation framework (MCCF). These initiatives aim to enhance collaboration, provide legal clarity, and ensure certainty within the mineral exploration and mining sector.

The MTA reform, slated for implementation in Winter 2026, will focus on aligning the Act with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This reform is expected to support increased collaboration at all stages of exploration and development, while providing legal clarity within the tenure system.

In a parallel effort, the Province is developing the MCCF, a new framework designed to consult First Nations before registering mineral claims under the MTA. This framework, set to be implemented by March 26, 2025, comes in response to the British Columbia Supreme Court’s September 2023 decision in Gitxaala v. British Columbia (Chief Gold Commissioner). The MCCF will ensure the Province meets its duty to consult and potentially accommodate impacts on aboriginal rights and interests resulting from mineral exploration.

The Province has outlined two distinct tracks of work, each with its own timeline. Track 1 focuses on the MCCF, while Track 2 addresses the broader MTA reform.

To facilitate stakeholder engagement, the Province has released a document detailing the context and key questions related to the MCCF development.

The feedback deadline on the mineral claims consultation framework context and key questions has been extended to August 6.

Interested parties can find more information on the broader MTA reform at the government’s engagement website. The Province encourages stakeholders to submit questions, comments, or feedback on the MCCF to the designated email address: MTA@gov.bc.ca.





Share this article